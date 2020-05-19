Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

FCA India has restarted manufacturing the Compass at its plant in Maharashtra along with engines for Tata Motors while the workforce must follow new and strict safety guidelines to protect against the coronavirus.

FIAPL has announced that its manufacturing operations has been restarted following the relaxation to the lockdown guidelines in the region. At its Ranjangaon facility, Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL), a joint venture between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India with Tata Motors Ltd. (TML) has begun manufacturing engines and passenger cars.

Ravi Gogia – President, FIAPL said, “We have restarted operations with a lean workforce. Our absolute priority is the protection of employees, ensuring we provide them with a work environment that maintains the highest standards of safety, health and hygiene. Our responsibility is to also educate them on a regimen they should follow after work hours so that their families are also protected.

Gogia also mentioned that the manufacturer has been able to activate its supply chain and expects gradual step-up with assured supplies. He added; “We hope to reach a regular production schedule as the value chain becomes seamless and it’s safe to do so,”

FIAPL has developed a comprehensive program of safety measures that its 3,000+ direct and indirect employees must adhere to ensure health and safety of themselves and their families from COVID-19. Employees will be required to temperature check before entering and exiting the facility, while also boarding and disembarking transport. They will also be subjected to a self-assessment questionnaire which must be submitted digitally.

The FIAPL facility Ranjangoan, Maharashtra caters to the manufacturing of the Jeep Compass for the Indian market, along with the right-hand drive export markets of the SUV globally. It is also the facility that manufactured engines for Tata Motors and caters to the imported luxury products from Maserati.

The workforce at the facility will be required to maintaining physical distance, while the facility will be regularly disinfected and sanitised. FIAPL will also be providing effective medical support inside and outside the facility to ensure the mandatory use of PPE kits in the plant. The facility will also feature new signage encouraging and educating on health and safety with a dedicated ambulance equipped with a ventilator and trained drivers who have been appointed. A 50-member task force of employee volunteers has even assigned to supervise the adherence to the strict precautionary processes set by the plant’s management to safeguard its workforce inside the facility and also after working hours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.