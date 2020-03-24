Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

The face masks are to be donated by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to police, EMTs and firefighters, as well as to workers in hospitals and health care clinics.

By:Published: March 24, 2020 3:22:51 PM

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has announced that it will be utilising its manufacturing facilities for producing protective face masks to assist in combat against coronavirus COVID-19. The manufacturer has promised to donate more than 1 million protective face masks per month. Production capacity is being installed this week and the company will start manufacturing face masks in the coming weeks with initial distribution across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The face masks are to be donated by FCA to police, EMTs and firefighters, as well as to workers in hospitals and health care clinics. This action is the first of a multifaceted global program being developed by the company through applying manufacturing, supply chain and engineering expertise to support the global fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Protecting our first responders and health care workers has never been more important. In addition to the support we are giving to increase the production of ventilators, we canvassed our contacts across the healthcare industry and it was very clear that there is an urgent and critical need for face masks. We’ve marshalled the resources of the FCA Group to focus immediately on installing production capacity for making masks and supporting those most in need on the front line of this pandemic,” FCA CEO Mike Manley, said.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world’s largest producer of face masks

FCA will be working through national, regional and city authorities to ensure that the donated face masks are being directed to the people and facilities in the most immediate need. The company will disclose further actions related to the fight against the Coronavirus in the coming days.

