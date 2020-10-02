Festive season bike sales will be closer to last year figures: Bajaj Auto

Motorcycle sales are down 34% to 13.65 lakh units, while three-wheeler sales have fallen 63% to 1.32 lakh units in the April 2020 to September 2020 period. Bajaj Auto has set a sales target of 1.3 million units in the third quarter, with a recovery expected in both domestic and export markets.

By:October 2, 2020 11:27 AM

 

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said the swing in sales of two- and three-wheelers in September was driven by recovery in overseas markets leading to highest-ever exports. “There is stocking up in domestic motorcycles in anticipation of higher sales during the festive season,” Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto, said. He also attributed growth in sales to the outstanding performance of the new Pulsars in the 125cc segment. “I think the season period should be closer to last year, but supply chain uncertainties may still prevail. The next quarter is looking good for exports as we should be showing some growth,” Sharma said. However, the FY21 year-to-date sales are still down 38% at 14.96 lakh units. In FY20, the company had sold 24.20 lakh units in the April 2019 to September 2019 period.

The company's shares surged over 3.69% on the BSE to Rs 2,985.75.

