February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

HMIL currently has 522 dealers and over 1,288 service points across India along with a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad.

By:Updated: Mar 01, 2021 1:23 PM

 

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced its sales numbers for the month of February 2021. During last month, the company registered a cumulative sales of 61,800 units compared to 49,910 units sold in February 2020 and hence, reported a double-digit growth of 26.4 percent. Talking of the domestic sales, Hyundai sold a total of 51,600 units last month in comparison to 40,010 units sold during the same period last year and hence, a growth of 29 percent was seen in this area. Talking of exports, the company dispatched 10,200 units outside India compared to 8,900 units exported during the corresponding period last year. HMIL currently has 522 dealers and over 1,288 service points across India along with a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad.

Watch Video | Our 2020 Hyundai i20 Review:

Speaking on the February 2021 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said that Hyundai Motor India has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and also, bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. He added that with a cumulative sales of 61,800 units in February 2021, the company has recorded growth across segments and impressive performance by brands like Creta, Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios have again showcased Hyundai Brand Supremacy by redefining benchmarks in their respective segments. Garg further stated that both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment.

In other news, Hyundai is now gearing up for the launch of its upcoming seven-seater SUV called the Alcazar. The vehicle will rival against the likes of Tata Safari, the MG Hector Plus, and also, the upcoming new Mahindra XUV500 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler