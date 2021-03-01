February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

HMIL currently has 522 dealers and over 1,288 service points across India along with a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced its sales numbers for the month of February 2021. During last month, the company registered a cumulative sales of 61,800 units compared to 49,910 units sold in February 2020 and hence, reported a double-digit growth of 26.4 percent. Talking of the domestic sales, Hyundai sold a total of 51,600 units last month in comparison to 40,010 units sold during the same period last year and hence, a growth of 29 percent was seen in this area. Talking of exports, the company dispatched 10,200 units outside India compared to 8,900 units exported during the corresponding period last year. HMIL currently has 522 dealers and over 1,288 service points across India along with a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad.

Watch Video | Our 2020 Hyundai i20 Review:

Speaking on the February 2021 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said that Hyundai Motor India has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and also, bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. He added that with a cumulative sales of 61,800 units in February 2021, the company has recorded growth across segments and impressive performance by brands like Creta, Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios have again showcased Hyundai Brand Supremacy by redefining benchmarks in their respective segments. Garg further stated that both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment.

In other news, Hyundai is now gearing up for the launch of its upcoming seven-seater SUV called the Alcazar. The vehicle will rival against the likes of Tata Safari, the MG Hector Plus, and also, the upcoming new Mahindra XUV500 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

