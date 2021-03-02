February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

The Indian two-wheeler industry showed some really positive sales numbers in February 2021. Here is how each manufacturer performed last month in terms of sales.

By:Updated: Mar 02, 2021 6:14 PM

 

February 2021 was quite a rewarding month for the Indian automotive industry, especially the two-wheeler manufacturers. All bike and scooter makers that have shared their sales figures as of now have reported positive sales growth last month. The standing pretty much remained unchanged as Hero MotoCorp and Honda maintained their leadership on number one and number two positions respectively. Similarly, Bajaj Auto continued its prowess in the exports area and the Pune-based manufacturer was India’s biggest exporter of two-wheelers last month as well. Let’s take a look at the sales performance of each manufacturer including TVS Motor Company and Royal Enfield for the last month:

Hero MotoCorp

India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp sold 5,05,467 units last month compared to 4,98,242 units sold during February 2020. Out of these vehicles, while 4,84,433 two-wheelers were sold in the domestic market last month, 21,034 units accounted for exports. In comparison, the company sold 4,80,196 bikes and scooters in India in February 2020 while the export numbers stood at 18,046 units.

Honda

The number two spot, as usual, was captured by Honda as the company sold a total of 4,42,696 units last month as against 3,42,021 units sold during the corresponding month last year. The company’s domestic sales in February 2021 stood at 4,11,578 units compared to 3,15,285 units sold during the same period last year. Moreover, the exports grew 16 percent to 31,118 units last month.

Bajaj Auto

The Pune-based manufacturer remained the top exporter for last month as well. In order to be precise, the company exported 1,83,629 units of two-wheelers in February 2021 last month as against 1,63,346 units exported during the same period last year. That said, the company’s exports grew by 12 percent. Moreover, Bajaj Auto sold 1,48,934 two-wheelers in the domestic market in February 2021 compared to 1,46,876 units sold during February 2020 and hence, a slight growth of 1 percent was reported. Combining the numbers, Bajaj Auto sold 3,32,563 two-wheelers last month in comparison to 3,10,222 units sold during the same period last year and hence, the brand reported a positive growth of 7 percent.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company reported 21 percent sales growth in the two-wheeler segment as it sold 2,84,581 units in February 2021 compared to 2,35,891 units during the same period last year. The company reported 15 percent growth in the domestic market with 1,95,145 unit sales in February 2021 in comparison to 1,69,684 units sold in February 2020. Talking of motorcycles, the company reported a 16 percent growth in this area. In order to be precise, TVS Motor Company sold 1,37,259 bikes in February 2021 against 1,18,514 units sold in February 2020. On the other hand, scooter sales grew by 56 percent as the brand registered 95,525 unit sales in February 2021 against 60,633 units sold in February 2020. TVS’ exports grew 23 percent as the company registered an export of 1,01,789 units last month against 82,877 units in February 2020.

Royal Enfield

Things were quite positive for the Bullet maker as well last month. Chennai-based Royal Enfield sold 65,114 bikes in the domestic market in February 2021 as against 61,118 units sold during the corresponding month last year and hence, reported 6 percent growth. The export area was quite generous for the manufacturer during last month as Royal Enfield registered an impressive 94 percent growth with the export of 4,545 units.

