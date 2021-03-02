February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Hero MotoCorp maintained its leadership in two-wheeler sales last month with over 5 lakh units sold. At the same time, HMSI showed impressive performance too by registering a robust double-digit growth.

Hero MotoCorp and Honda have announced their sales numbers for the month of February 2021. The two companies reported positive sales growth last month and the Indian two-wheeler industry is certainly showing some strong signs of recovery from the Covid-19 scenario. Starting with India’s ace two-wheeler maker – Hero MotoCorp, the company clocked 5,05,467 unit sales last month compared to 4,98,242 units sold during the same period last year. Out of these, while 4,84,433 units were sold in the domestic market last month, the remaining 21,034 units accounted for exports. In comparison, the company sold 4,80,196 bikes and scooters in the country in February 2020 while it exported 18,046 units. Apart from this, Hero MotoCorp recently announced its highest-ever revenue for any single quarter as it reported revenue of Rs 9,776 crore for the third quarter (October-December 2020) of FY’21 (vs Rs. 6,997 Cr. in Q3 FY’20).

On the other hand, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported a 31 percent sales growth in February 2021 as its domestic sales stood at 4,11,578 units in February 2021 compared to 3,15,285 units sold during the same period last year. Similarly, the company’s exports grew 16 percent to 31,118 units last month with BS6 models exports gaining momentum in new overseas markets as well. Combining the numbers, Honda’s total sales jumped 29 percent to 4,42,696 units as against 3,42,021 units sold during the same period last year. This said growth was led by over 1 lakh two-wheelers sales (+100,675 units) in February 2021 vs last year.

Speaking on the sales performance, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that while the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive the 2Wheeler demand recovery for 2nd straight month of 2021. He added that backed by robust demand for the company’s models across both Red Wing and Silver Wing (300cc+ premium motorcycles), Honda’s sales have surged 31% in February’21.

