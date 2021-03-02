February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

Royal Enfield's current India portfolio includes motorcycles like the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield has announced its sales numbers for February 2021 and just like most of the manufacturers in the two-wheeler space, the company reported positive sales growth last month, and hence, it would be quite safe to say that the industry has recovered from the Covid-19 scenario. Now, digging into the details, Royal Enfield sold a total of 65,114 motorcycles in the domestic market in February 2021 compared to 61,118 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the company reported a growth of 6 percent in this area. Talking of exports, this area has been quite generous for Royal Enfield as the company registered an impressive 94 percent growth. To be precise, the Bullet maker exported a total of 4,545 units last month as against 2,348 units exported during the same period last year.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 Comparison Review:

Combining the numbers, Royal Enfield sold a total of 69,659 motorcycles last month compared to 63,536 units sold during February 2020. That said, the Chennai-based company reported a positive sales growth of 10 percent overall. Royal Enfield’s current India portfolio includes motorcycles like the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Out of these, the Classic 350 has been the best-selling model by the brand for years now followed by the Bullet 350.

In other news, Royal Enfield is now working aggressively towards bringing more new motorcycles to the market. Very recently, the company’s upcoming 650cc flagship cruiser along with a 650cc roadster that is rumoured to come as the Classic 650 have been snapped testing. Moreover, the company will soon be launching the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and as per the latest leak, the two bikes will get multiple new colour options to appeal to the masses better. The latest launch by the company was the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan that arrived with some substantial updates along with a premium of Rs 10,000 over the outgoing model.

