February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

Combining both, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales, the domestic sales declined by 24 percent at 1,68,747 units last month as compared to 2,21,706 units in February 2019.

Bajaj Auto launches BS-VI version of CT, Platina models; price starts from Rs 40,794

Bajaj Auto has announced sales figures for the month of February 2020. During the said period, the company reported a sales decline of 5 percent. Interestingly, last month, Bajaj Auto exported more bikes than it sold in its home market. In order to be specific, the company exported a total of 1,63,346 two-wheelers while the domestic sales stood at 1,46,876 units. With this, while domestic sales suffered 21 percent decline in sales, the exports saw a 15 percent rise. Coming to commercial vehicles, Bajaj sold a total of 21,871 units in India compared to 22,820 units sold outside India. That said, the export numbers surpassed the domestic sales figure here as well.

While exports saw a decline of 24 percent, domestic sales also suffered 38 percent drop for CVs. Combining both, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales, the domestic sales declined by 24 percent at 1,68,747 units last month as compared to 2,21,706 units in February 2019. The company further said its total two-wheeler sales were down 5 percent at 3,10,222 units as compared to 3,27,985 units in the year-ago month. Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,46,876 units last month as against 1,86,523 units in February 2019, a decline of 21 percent, it added. Overall commercial vehicles sales also declined by 31 percent at 44,691 units last month as compared to 65,104 units in the year-ago period with domestic sales dropping by 38 percent at 21,871 units as against 35,183 units in February 2019. Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month were up 9 percent at 1,86,166 units as compared to 1,71,383 units in February 2019.

In other news, Bajaj is unveiling the new Dominar 250 next month. The new model will have the same underpinnings as the Dominar 400 while the engine will be the same unit that powers the KTM 250 Duke. We will be riding the new Bajaj Dominar 250 on 18th March, so stay tuned for all the action. Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

