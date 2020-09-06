FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

Gulati is the Director of United Automobiles, based out of Allahabad and Faridabad that is involved in the Auto Dealership business since the year 1985 and are dealers for brands like Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto. United Automobiles is part of the United Group that started as Transport Business in 1951.

By:September 6, 2020 11:55 AM

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has announced the appointment of Vinkesh Gulati as its 35th President for the year 2020-22. He is also the first President from Uttar Pradesh. The latest decision was made at the 298th Governing Council Meeting which was held immediately after the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Federation. Gulati succeeds Ashish Harsharaj Kale as the new FADA President. Gulati is the Director of United Automobiles, based out of Allahabad and Faridabad. United Automobiles is involved in the Auto Dealership business since the year 1985 and are dealers for brands like Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto. United Automobiles is part of the United Group that started as Transport Business in 1951.

The Council also appointed Manish Raj Singhania as FADA’s new Vice President for 2020-22. Singhania is the Managing Partner, Ralas Motors, Raipur (Dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra). Moreover, Chittur Selvakumar Vigneshwar, Deputy Managing Director, Anaamalais Toyota, Coimbatore (Dealer for Toyota, VECV and Benelli) has been appointed as the Secretary. FADA also unanimously elected Sai Giridhar, Director, Saisha Motors Pvt. Ltd. – Jaipur (Dealer for Skoda Auto) as the Treasurer for 2020-22.

Under the leadership of former President Ashish Kale, FADA says that it took many pathbreaking steps with the likes of releasing Auto Retail Registration figures to releasing Vehicle registration-based OEM wise market share and taking up the cause of unsold BS-4 vehicles in Supreme Court and getting an almost favourable judgement. Moreover, the body states that under Kale’s aegis, the Federation was made discernible as the most relevant body vis-à-vis the auto retail sector, in the eyes of the policy makers, OEMs, Auto Dealers and other industries.

Commenting on his appointment as the new FADA President, Gulati said that he is extremely humbled and honoured that the Federation has placed its trust in him in taking up the position of next FADA President, an organisation with has a momentous past and an exciting future. He also stated that during his tenure, he will rigorously take up dealer Issues of Improving Dealership Profitability may it be Dealer Margins, Franchise Act or coming under the ambit of MSME.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open