FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

Gulati is the Director of United Automobiles, based out of Allahabad and Faridabad that is involved in the Auto Dealership business since the year 1985 and are dealers for brands like Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto. United Automobiles is part of the United Group that started as Transport Business in 1951.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has announced the appointment of Vinkesh Gulati as its 35th President for the year 2020-22. He is also the first President from Uttar Pradesh. The latest decision was made at the 298th Governing Council Meeting which was held immediately after the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Federation. Gulati succeeds Ashish Harsharaj Kale as the new FADA President. Gulati is the Director of United Automobiles, based out of Allahabad and Faridabad. United Automobiles is involved in the Auto Dealership business since the year 1985 and are dealers for brands like Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto. United Automobiles is part of the United Group that started as Transport Business in 1951.

The Council also appointed Manish Raj Singhania as FADA’s new Vice President for 2020-22. Singhania is the Managing Partner, Ralas Motors, Raipur (Dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra). Moreover, Chittur Selvakumar Vigneshwar, Deputy Managing Director, Anaamalais Toyota, Coimbatore (Dealer for Toyota, VECV and Benelli) has been appointed as the Secretary. FADA also unanimously elected Sai Giridhar, Director, Saisha Motors Pvt. Ltd. – Jaipur (Dealer for Skoda Auto) as the Treasurer for 2020-22.

Under the leadership of former President Ashish Kale, FADA says that it took many pathbreaking steps with the likes of releasing Auto Retail Registration figures to releasing Vehicle registration-based OEM wise market share and taking up the cause of unsold BS-4 vehicles in Supreme Court and getting an almost favourable judgement. Moreover, the body states that under Kale’s aegis, the Federation was made discernible as the most relevant body vis-à-vis the auto retail sector, in the eyes of the policy makers, OEMs, Auto Dealers and other industries.

Commenting on his appointment as the new FADA President, Gulati said that he is extremely humbled and honoured that the Federation has placed its trust in him in taking up the position of next FADA President, an organisation with has a momentous past and an exciting future. He also stated that during his tenure, he will rigorously take up dealer Issues of Improving Dealership Profitability may it be Dealer Margins, Franchise Act or coming under the ambit of MSME.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.