Facing unrest, Hyundai halts production at TN unit for 5 days; Renault-Nissan workers warn of strike

A workers’ union is understood to have written to the management on Monday, expressing its displeasure and informing the company of the move to strike work.

Hyundai Motor India on Monday decided to temporarily suspend operations at its plant in Tamil Nadu from May 25 to 29. Union sources said the move comes after several workers briefly staged a sit-in protest on Monday before resuming work.

Workers at the Renault-Nissan plant are also said to have demanded that the management halt operations.

“Hyundai Motor India as a caring and responsible corporate has undertaken several initiatives to help and support employees across the country during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. During these difficult times, the company has undertaken several proactive and progressive measures to safeguard the health and ensure wellbeing of the entire workforce,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that employees at the Renault-Nissan car plant in Tamil Nadu may go on strike from Wednesday if their Covid-related safety demands are not been met. A workers’ union is understood to have written to the management on Monday, expressing its displeasure and informing the company of the move to strike work. The union is understood to have moved court, alleging that social distancing norms were being violated and that factory health policies did not sufficiently address the risk to lives.

Tamil Nadu is among the worst hit by the pandemic with more than 35,000 cases a day. The state has imposed a lockdown until May 31, but has allowed some factories, including auto plants, to operate.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.