Facing unrest, Hyundai halts production at TN unit for 5 days; Renault-Nissan workers warn of strike

A workers’ union is understood to have written to the management on Monday, expressing its displeasure and informing the company of the move to strike work.

By:May 25, 2021 7:35 AM

Hyundai Motor India on Monday decided to temporarily suspend operations at its plant in Tamil Nadu from May 25 to 29. Union sources said the move comes after several workers briefly staged a sit-in protest on Monday before resuming work.

Workers at the Renault-Nissan plant are also said to have demanded that the management halt operations.
“Hyundai Motor India as a caring and responsible corporate has undertaken several initiatives to help and support employees across the country during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. During these difficult times, the company has undertaken several proactive and progressive measures to safeguard the health and ensure wellbeing of the entire workforce,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that employees at the Renault-Nissan car plant in Tamil Nadu may go on strike from Wednesday if their Covid-related safety demands are not been met. A workers’ union is understood to have written to the management on Monday, expressing its displeasure and informing the company of the move to strike work. The union is understood to have moved court, alleging that social distancing norms were being violated and that factory health policies did not sufficiently address the risk to lives.

Tamil Nadu is among the worst hit by the pandemic with more than 35,000 cases a day. The state has imposed a lockdown until May 31, but has allowed some factories, including auto plants, to operate.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Gurgaon Gurudwara deploys Mahindra's last mile EV to serve Covid-19 patients

Gurgaon Gurudwara deploys Mahindra's last mile EV to serve Covid-19 patients

RevFin, Aeris team up to bring smarter, safer IoT-based electric vehicles: All details

RevFin, Aeris team up to bring smarter, safer IoT-based electric vehicles: All details

Tata Technologies and Logility to offer digital solutions to automakers

Tata Technologies and Logility to offer digital solutions to automakers

Renault-Nissan India workers to go on strike over COVID-19 safety concerns

Renault-Nissan India workers to go on strike over COVID-19 safety concerns

Royal Enfield Scram trademarked in India: High-speed 650cc Scrambler likely on cards

Royal Enfield Scram trademarked in India: High-speed 650cc Scrambler likely on cards

Tata Nexon, Altroz voice control to get Indian languages, dialect as Mihup partners with Harman

Tata Nexon, Altroz voice control to get Indian languages, dialect as Mihup partners with Harman

Safest sub-4m SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Vitara Brezza, Nexon and more

Safest sub-4m SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Vitara Brezza, Nexon and more

Dirtiest places in a car: Some worse than a toilet seat

Dirtiest places in a car: Some worse than a toilet seat

Yamaha Tracer trademarked in India: Tiger 900, Multistrada 950 S rival incoming?

Yamaha Tracer trademarked in India: Tiger 900, Multistrada 950 S rival incoming?

Cars with highest waiting period: Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Cars with highest waiting period: Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

F1 2021:Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead as Leclerc fails to start

F1 2021:Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead as Leclerc fails to start

2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300 kmph hyper naked motorcycle

2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300 kmph hyper naked motorcycle

F1 2021: Leclerc's crash gets dramatic pole for Ferrari as Hamilton struggles in Monaco

F1 2021: Leclerc's crash gets dramatic pole for Ferrari as Hamilton struggles in Monaco

Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24x7 medical consultation for its customers

Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24x7 medical consultation for its customers

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix