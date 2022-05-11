Fabrice Cambolive appointed as Renault’s new Chief Operating Officer

Renault has appointed Fabrice Cambolive as the brand’s new Chief Operating Officer. He joined the Renault Group in the year 1992 and held various international sales and marketing positions.

Fabrice Cambolive has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Renault brand, effective June 1, 2022. He will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group. In his new role, Cambolive will steer the brand’s operations and lead the Renault Management Committee. His main responsibilities will involve developing and managing Renault’s medium-term plan transversally across all functions of the business.

He will also oversee the Renault brand’s launches of 14 new vehicles globally by the year 2025. Fabrice Cambolive, 54, graduated from TBS Education Business School in France and joined the Renault Group in 1992. He held various international Sales & Marketing positions for twenty years in Spain, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Romania.

In 2011, Cambolive was appointed Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Russia and Eurasia region before being appointed as CEO of Renault do Brasil in 2015. In 2017, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chairman of the Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific region. In 2021, Fabrice Cambolive was appointed Senior Vice President, Sales & Operations for the Renault brand, and now he has been elevated to the position of COO.

Luca De Meo, CEO, Renault Group and Renault brand said, “I have every confidence in Fabrice Cambolive who, thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the Group and his extensive international experience, will be able to accelerate the execution of the Renaulution plan and create value by transforming Renault into a fully electric brand by 2030, as well as a key player in new energy sources and digital technologies.”

