Exports help Bajaj Auto begin recovery, remains top exporter in May 2020 despite massive decline

Bajaj Auto’s sales recovery in the month of May has been driven by exports. The two-wheeler major sold 1.27 lakh motorcycles and commercial vehicles during May 2020, with exports accounting for the bulk of the sales. At 87,054 units, Bajaj Auto’s export volumes during the month were more than double its domestic market volumes. Domestic motorcycle and commercial vehicle (CV) sales dropped by 83% to 40,074 units during May. Bajaj’s total two-wheeler sales during the month fell by 69% y-o-y to 1.12 lakh units. Domestic two-wheeler sales during the month fell by 81% y-o-y to 39,286 units, while exports were down 54% to 93,512 units. Domestic CV sales during May 2020 tumbled by 97% to 788 units, while exports were down 44% to 13,542 units. The total CV sales was down 74% to 14,330 units.

For the first two month of FY21, the company’s has reported a 80% decline total in total motorcycle and CV sales to 1.65 lakh units compared to the 8.42 lakh units it sold in the same period in FY20. Two-wheeler sales are down 80.19% to 1.44 lakh units, while CV sales is down 82% to 20,199 units. Domestic motorcycle sales have fallen by 90% to 39,286 units while CV sales dropped by 99% to 788 units.

