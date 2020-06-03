Exports help Bajaj Auto begin recovery, remains top exporter in May 2020 despite massive decline

Bajaj Auto’s total two-wheeler sales during the month dropped by 69% y-o-y to 1.12 lakh units. Domestic two-wheeler sales, on the other hand, during the month dipped by 81% y-o-y to 39,286 units, while exports were down 54% to 93,512 units. Domestic CV sales have also seen massive decline during May 2020, tumbled by 97% to just 788 units.

By:Updated: June 3, 2020 11:35:58 AM

BS6 Bikes under 50000 rupee, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, Bajaj CT100, CT110

Bajaj Auto’s sales recovery in the month of May has been driven by exports. The two-wheeler major sold 1.27 lakh motorcycles and commercial vehicles during May 2020, with exports accounting for the bulk of the sales. At 87,054 units, Bajaj Auto’s export volumes during the month were more than double its domestic market volumes. Domestic motorcycle and commercial vehicle (CV) sales dropped by 83% to 40,074 units during May. Bajaj’s total two-wheeler sales during the month fell by 69% y-o-y to 1.12 lakh units. Domestic two-wheeler sales during the month fell by 81% y-o-y to 39,286 units, while exports were down 54% to 93,512 units. Domestic CV sales during May 2020 tumbled by 97% to 788 units, while exports were down 44% to 13,542 units. The total CV sales was down 74% to 14,330 units.

For the first two month of FY21, the company’s has reported a 80% decline total in total motorcycle and CV sales to 1.65 lakh units compared to the 8.42 lakh units it sold in the same period in FY20. Two-wheeler sales are down 80.19% to 1.44 lakh units, while CV sales is down 82% to 20,199 units. Domestic motorcycle sales have fallen by 90% to 39,286 units while CV sales dropped by 99% to 788 units.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

Honda Cars sells 375 units in May 2020: 1,900 units delivered since Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Honda Cars sells 375 units in May 2020: 1,900 units delivered since Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction