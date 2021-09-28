Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Exponent Energy aims to simplify the inefficient flow of energy, data, and information between the grid and vehicle. The start-up will also provide rapid charging solutions to all EV owners.

By:Updated: Sep 28, 2021 1:34 PM

Arun Vinayak who was the former Chief Product Officer at Ather Energy has launched a new start-up, better known as Exponent Energy. As per the tweets, the company will target simplifying the flow of data, information, and energy between the EVs and the grid. Exponent Energy has been co-founded by Arun Vinayak and Sanjay Byalal Jagannath who also used to work at Ather Energy. Confirming the launch of the new start-up, Vinayak tweeted, “What started as a thought, soon became a vision — To Simplify Energy for EVs. In this pursuit, I hit up @ByalalSanjay and we co-founded https://exponent.energy to build what we call a Flexible Energy Stack. Head over to the website and sign up for updates. Lots more to come.”

Exponent Energy has also uploaded a short video on their website that explains a bit about the newly founded start-up. The video states that EVs are awesome but they are shackled right now due to the inefficient flow of energy and information between the grid and vehicle. The data and energy flow is like navigating through a maze and hence, this impacts everyone from customers to vehicle manufacturers and also, charging partners. The video further goes on to state that in such a scenario, Exponent Energy’s flexible energy stack will simplify the said situation and will unlock a new universe of products for all electric vehicles.

The company’s website confirms that Exponent Energy will start by providing rapid charging to all EV owners. Vinayak has spent seven years at Ather Energy and was involved in the development of the brand’s first electric scooters namely Ather 340 and the Ather 450. More details on Exponent Energy to be out next month, so keep watching this space for all the updates.

