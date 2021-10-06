Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120 km range, new BMS & more

This new partnership also marks the commercial introduction of Exicom Tele-systems flagship BMS - Exicom “MEXX” which has some industry-leading features of safety, accuracy, SoX prediction algorithms, and more.

By:Updated: Oct 06, 2021 8:35 PM

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM) has announced its partnership with Exicom Tele-systems for Lithium-ion batteries for OSM’s range of electric L5 cargo vehicles. Under the said partnership, Exicom will supply its recently launched 10.8 kW fixed batteries that will give a range of 120km on a full charge and added features of real-time battery analytics, long cycle life, high environmental protection, and very rugged design, the company noted. This new partnership also marks the commercial introduction of Exicom Tele-systems flagship BMS – Exicom “MEXX” which has some industry-leading features of safety, accuracy, SoX prediction algorithms, and more.

Watch Video | Omega Seiki Rage+ electric cargo three-wheeler review:

Omega Seiki Mobility has its EV manufacturing plant in Faridabad and the company launched its first electric three-wheeler in India in early 2020. The brand says that it aims to become a complete mobility solutions provider in the EV market. Speaking on the partnership with Exicom Tele- Systems, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said that OSM believes that the way to develop faster EV Vehicle Technology is through creating alliances. He adds that the company is elated to partner with Exicom Tele systems as they share the same values as OSM, by creating Made-In-India and Made-for-India products.

Anant Nahata, Managing Director, Exicom Group said that the company is delighted to have this partnership with Omega Seiki and contribute to their electrification journey and sustainable last-mile operations. Exicom is the industry leader in providing battery and charging solutions for light EVs and has integrated its latest 10.8 kW battery in the range of OSM’s delivery 3Ws. Exicom says that almost all its revenues are derived from in-house developed products. The company has a skill set in areas of power electronic design, firmware, mechanical & thermal design, systems engineering, customized solutions, battery design, and product validation.

