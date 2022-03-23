Exicom installs 5000 EV chargers across 200 cities

Exicom has installed 5,000 EV chargers across 200 cities of the country. The firm has deployed around 3,600 AC chargers and 1,400 DC chargers

Exicom is a leading name in the power solution business. The company has today announced the successful installation of 5,000 EV chargers in the country. It includes both AC and DC fast chargers that the company has established across 200 cities across the country. Exicom installed the 5,000th charger at a DTC depot in Delhi. It is a 200 kW charger that the company deployed for Tata Power. Also, the brand has achieved this milestone of fixing 5,000 EV chargers in four years, after the first one was fitted as a part of the EESL tender in 2018.

Most of these chargers have been deployed at strategically-selected locations in 200 cities of 20 states of the country. And a majority of these charging stations serve public transport and fleet operations, as they are installed at bus depots and public charging stations. Also, a respectable share of the figure comes from privately-owned residential units. In total, the company claims to have installed roughly 3,600 AC chargers and 1,400 DC chargers. Exicom also serves OEMs like JBM, Audi, Tata Motors, MG and more in the Indian market.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Anant Nahata, MD & CEO, Exicom Group said “We are immensely proud to achieve first of our many milestones in such a short span of time. Deployment of 5000 EV chargers across the country, is just a stepping stone towards achieving the bigger vision of supporting charging network for EVs in India with products that are future proof, reliable and are industry leading in terms of performance. We are committed to invest in R&D to support innovation and maintain our technology leadership and provide charging options to all types of drivers including those in low income communities.”

The brand has its manufacturing facility located in Gurugram, Haryana. However, it is intending to establish a new greenfield production unit by 2023 to multiply its output by roughly three times. Exicom also caters to orders from international markets, and it is looking forward to exporting over 20,000 chargers abroad in FY23.

Also Read – Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Trident 660: What are the differentiating factors?