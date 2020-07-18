Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

Andrew has been in the auto industry for the last 40 years and has lead Aston Martin, Nissan before being selected as the non-executive chairman of Britain-based bus maker, Optare.

By:Updated: Jul 18, 2020 2:48 PM

Andrew Palmer is a known name in the auto industry. If you are an enthusiast and didn’t know this, you were probably living under a rock. Andrew Palmer, better known as Andy has been around for a long time. He has more than 40 years of experience in the auto field. He succeeds John Fickling who has had to step down from the post of chairman of the Optare group due to personal reasons. Andy has been on the Optare board from 2015 as a non-executive member. Andy has previously lead companies like Nissan as well as Aston Martin Lagonda. He had stepped down from his position at Aston Martin a couple of months ago. On his appointment at Optare, an Ashok Leyland subsidiary based out of UK, Andy says that he will try and leverage the technological prowess that the group has. There will be focus on building a platform with zero emissions solutions. All stakeholders in the company will eventually get long-term value through these propositions.

Outgoing chairman, John Fickling says that to propel Optare towards alternate propulsion and to make into a market leader, Andy has all the right skills. He congratulated Andy and said that the company is in “safe hands”. Dheeraj Hinduja, the chairman of Ashok Leyland said that he will like to thank John for steering the company during crucial periods. Optare is concentrating on expanding its business of making and selling electric buses. In the UK market, as well as many others, now Andrew Palmer will lead the company to become a global leader. Dheeraj also said that he hopes to see Optare move to a higher growth path soon under the watchful guidance of Andrew Palmer.

Optare is said to be one of the top-three bus makers in the world. It is likely that post this new announcement, we can hear about some exciting business aspects from Optare soon.

