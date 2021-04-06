Ex-Kia Motors India Executive Director, Yongsung Kim, joins Ola Electric

The designation conferred to Y S Kim is head of global sales and distribution. In this role, Yongsung will be developing the strategy for local as well as international markets.

By:April 6, 2021 5:58 PM

Right from the time Kia Motors India stepped in, Yongsung Kim has been instrumental in looking after the company’s well being. However, this 35-year auto veteran who has served time with Hyundai as well, now has joined Ola Electric. The designation conferred to him is head of global sales and distribution. In this role, Yongsung will be developing the strategy for local as well as international markets. Ola Electric, as you may be aware, is planning to launch its electric scooter first in the local and then international markets. Yongsung with his vast experience of regions like USA, UK, Middle East, Europe and so on will be a valuable asset. His knowledge of the Indian market is also extensive. Y S Kim, as he is popularly known, said that he along with his team will develop a winning strategy for Ola Electric. He said that he is also excited at returning to India. He is looking forward to putting India on the world EV map.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the Group CEO of Ola, said that he is looking forward to collaborate with Y S Kim on spreading the EV revolution to the world. He further added that “His expertise in sales, distribution and service will be critical for our global expansion and for bringing our advanced, innovative electric products to our customers.”

Ola is all set to launch their new electric two-wheeler that claims to have several in-house innovations like vehicle computer, battery as well as the motor controller. The electric scooter will have a 200km+ range and claims to have best-in-class performance too. To make the scooter, the company is already readying a factory in India. The Ola FutureFactory’s first phase will be ready in a couple of months whereas the entire structure will be completed by next year. This factory claims that it can make 10 million vehicles annually.

