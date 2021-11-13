Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Last-mile cargo delivery market can very easily be turned electric: Saurav Kumar, founder Euler Motors

By:November 13, 2021 9:20 AM

Euler Motors, the Indian electric vehicle (EV) company focused on electric commercial vehicles, recently launched its first cargo three-wheeler, the HiLoad EV, which it claims is India’s most powerful 3W cargo vehicle. Boasting the highest payload capacity across the 3W cargo segment in India (including petrol/diesel 3W), it also has a powerful combination of highest battery power (12.4 kWh) and certified range (151 km) in a single charge, the start-up said. Designed uniquely for India, from India, the HiLoad has six segment first innovations in 3W cargo that are suited to deliver higher performance and longer life in the unpredictable Indian road and weather conditions.

With the HiLoad, Saurav Kumar, the founder of Euler Motors, has attempted to solve the most basic issues plaguing the EV industry.

If the issue is limited charging infrastructure for EVs, the solution can be operating EVs in a limited radius. If the issue is customers hesitating when buying EVs, the solution can be offering mobility as a service and focusing on the commercial segment. If the issue is that it’s tough to predict the EV ecosystem in the long term, the solution can be planning for the short term.

Founded about three years ago, Euler Motors assembles three-wheeler commercial EVs at its plant in Delhi NCR, and before the market launch of the HiLoad, hundreds of its 3W electric cargo vehicles were deployed for months in Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi and Faridabad, being used by FMCG and e-commerce companies, including Big Basket.

The HiLoad, among other inputs, has been developed using feedback from months and months of data collected from the operation of those hundreds of 3W electric cargo vehicles.

The HiLoad’s battery pack comes with an inbuilt thermal management system and liquid cooling technology that allows vehicles to run efficiently on any gradient and withstand ambient temperatures, thus offering a long-lasting battery life. The IP67-certified battery of the HiLoad ensures high-end performance and efficient operations in waterlogging scenarios as well, the start-up said. The vehicle is equipped with advanced telematics and software assistance for fleet tracking, battery monitoring and real-time charging.

Euler Motors added that, in its segment, the HiLoad is the first EV to have 200-mm front disc brakes for better stopping distance and manoeuvrability. “Boasting a torque range at 88.55 Nm and 10.96 kW peak power, it provides superior ground clearance, better gradeability, more speed and higher acceleration for improved on-road operations. It is designed to deliver best -in -class space, payload, power and pick up, with lowest maintenance coupled with smart ergonomics for driver comfort.”

The HiLoad has been launched with three new advanced charging variants: home or on-board chargers provided with vehicle; lightning chargers that can give 50 km charge in 15 minutes; and Charge on Wheels for an enhanced customer experience. The ‘Charge on Wheels’ mobile service station will provide charge and service to the vehicle at any given location or breakdown point, Euler Motors said.

The start-up already manages a network of more than 200 charging point infrastructure in Delhi NCR to support EVs on ground.

Big Basket, Flipkart and Udaan, along with other e-commerce, hyperlocal and B2B delivery players, have placed an order for 2,500 EVs for intra-city deliveries. The companies will deploy Euler Motors’ EVs across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to transform and strengthen their first, mid & last mile operations. Deliveries of these vehicles are scheduled to take place in the next 6-8 months.

Euler Motors said it aims to put 5,000 units on the road by FY23 and plans to expand to new markets such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. The current model launched is available across all markets at a price of Rs 3,49,999.

