EMotorad launches premium e-bikes in India priced at Rs 4.75 lakh onwards

The Elite range of EMotorad e-bikes is the most expensive range launched in India and integrates technology within a state-of-the-art frame. The e-bikes feature Exact Actuation technology that eliminates slop and shifting variation.

EMotorad has officially unveiled a range of premium and economic e-bikes in India, packed with loT technology and unique features.This made-in-India e-bike range consists of Nighthawk, Desert Eagle and Xplorer+, along with the X-Factor line, an economy range of e-bikes. The X-Factor range is priced at Rs 24,999, while the premium range carries a price tag of Rs 4.75 lakh onwards.

The Nighthawk features a strong aluminium frame, 150 mm travel fork and 35 mm stanchions, SRAM shifting with an X5 derailleur for quick and precise shifting, Tektro 2 piston front and rear brakes, and Maxxis Minion DHF Exo Protection tubeless tyres.

The Desert Eagle is equipped with a 120 mm travel fork and gets a Proven Motion Control damper featuring low-speed compression adjustment to lockout with external rebound adjustment. The app-controlled e-bike also leverages SRAM shifting and gets Kenda Juggernaut tyres.

The X-Factor range of e-bikes feature detachable batteries, LCDs, steel frames, single-speed drivetrains with the option to add derailleurs, and mechanical disc brakes with auto cut-off. The X1 gets 1 level of pedal assist with 12 magnets while X2 and X3 feature 3 levels of pedal assist.

At the event, EMotorad also shared its plans to disrupt the e-bikes market

with its technology. The event wrapped up with a tech launch, showcasing the loT-enabled e-bikes that will tackle user problems, such as measuring the calories burnt and setting targets and goals as per users’ requisites.

The tech enables users to track heart rate, calories, kilometres travelled, and connect and plan rides. Users can also leverage GPS and geo-tracking features for safety and navigation purposes. The e-bikes will soon be available to purchase from E Motorad’s official website, online marketplaces, and offline dealerships.