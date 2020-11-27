Emission cheat devices: SC refuses to quash FIR against Skoda Volkswagen

The Allahabad High Court had in October dismissed Volkswagen India’s plea for quashing of an FIR dated July 10 registered against it in Noida for installing “cheat devices” in its vehicles.

By:November 27, 2020 10:46 AM

 

In a setback for Skoda Volkswagen India, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to quash an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh over alleged emission cheat devices installed in the company’s cars. A Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramania, while dismissing Skoda’s appeal, cited its earlier judgements that held that quashing of a complaint should be an exception and a rarity rather than an ordinary rule. The Allahabad High Court had in October dismissed Volkswagen India’s plea for quashing of an FIR dated July 10 registered against it in Noida for installing “cheat devices” in its vehicles. However, it had directed that the company official shall not be arrested in the case till the submission of a police report, subject to the condition that he shall cooperate with the investigation and shall appear as and when called upon to assist in the investigation.

The apex court reiterated that if a perusal of the FIR leads to disclosure of an offence even broadly, the courts are barred from usurping the jurisdiction of the police, since the two organs of the state operate in two specific spheres of activities. According to the SC, the delay in lodging the complaint cannot by itself be a ground to quash the FIR. “The law is too well settled on this aspect to warrant any reference to precedents,” the judgment stated, adding that “the NGT order cannot be taken as an impediment for an individual who purchased cars from the manufacturers to lodge a complaint, if he has actually suffered on account of any representation made by the manufacturers.”

The NGT had on March 7 last year imposed damages and enhanced amount of compensation amounting to `500 crore against the company on a finding that a cheat device had been installed in its vehicles during laboratory tests which showed lower emissions. The NGT also held that the manufacturers had used cheat devices to suppress laboratory tests and emissions were higher than the BS­IV limit.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Volkswagen India, submitted before the SC that the directions of the NGT to fine the manufacturer for the cheat devices had been stayed by the Supreme Court in 2019 and the new FIR was based on similar allegations that were sub judice in the apex court, he said. The automobile maker, which is responsible for the business operations of five the Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini brands, argued that the complainant had bought only three vehicles and not seven as claimed, the “malicious” complaint was lodged after more than two-and-a-half years of the purchase of the vehicles, and the FIR was based entirely on the NGT findings. Besides, the company argued that the police cannot investigate an issue which is sub judice.

The HC, while rejecting Skoda’s appeal, had said whether a cheat device was installed in the vehicles purchased by the complainant and whether they satisfy BS-IV norms or not is a matter of investigation, which cannot be interfered with by the court on an erroneous interpretation of the SC’s interim order.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here's how!

Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record