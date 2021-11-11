ElectricPe raises $3 million in seed round funding

Founded in May, this year, ElectricPe aims to become the platform of choice for people who own EVs. They intend to provide the best charging platform by partnering with numerous independent charge point operators.

Bangalore based ElectricPe has recently raised $3 million in a seed round that saw participation from Blume Ventures and Micelio Fund. The start-up provides an ecosystem that will make usage of EVs easier for customers across India. Their ElectricPe app provides access to a host of information related to charging your EV and also gives access to affordable charging points.

Some other investors that have shown faith in the company and participated in the funding round include Anshuman Bapna (Terra.do), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Arjun Ravi Sheth (Partner at Anchorage Capital Partners), Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), Bhuvan Gupta (OfBusiness), Jasminder Singh (Nowfloats), Khadim Batti & Vara Kumar (Whatfix), Mukul Rustagi (Classplus), Murthy Aradhi (Whishworks), Nikheel Kamble, Pallav Singh (Numen), Ramakant Sharma of Livspace (LOGX Venture Partners), Relentless VC, Saurabh Aggarwal (Fitso), Soumitra Mishra (Claro Energy), Supermorpheus and Tonmoy Shingal (Mettl).

ElectricPe anticipates that the country will have more than 5 million public charging points in the near future due to the rising popularity of EVs. The company plans to partner with a variety of players that are in the market for setting up charging stations. This could make their app a one-stop solution for people who want to keep track of the charge level in their vehicles and want to be informed about the nearest charging spots. The capital raised in the seed round will be spent towards enhancing the capabilities of their platform and enhance the experience delivered.

“Using our proprietary technology and platform approach, we aim to solve for ‘trust’, which an EV user requires when looking for charging services. With rising fuel prices and favourable Government incentives, the EV revolution has already begun, and our vision is to enable affordable and clean charging for all. We are taking an eco-system approach by working with all industry stakeholders, thereby making adoption more seamless,” said Avinash Sharma, co-founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

