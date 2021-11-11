ElectricPe raises $3 million in seed round funding

Founded in May, this year, ElectricPe aims to become the platform of choice for people who own EVs. They intend to provide the best charging platform by partnering with numerous independent charge point operators.

By:November 11, 2021 2:03 PM
Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila, Co-Founders of ElectricPe

Bangalore based ElectricPe has recently raised $3 million in a seed round that saw participation from Blume Ventures and Micelio Fund. The start-up provides an ecosystem that will make usage of EVs easier for customers across India. Their ElectricPe app provides access to a host of information related to charging your EV and also gives access to affordable charging points.

Some other investors that have shown faith in the company and participated in the funding round include Anshuman Bapna (Terra.do), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Arjun Ravi Sheth (Partner at Anchorage Capital Partners), Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), Bhuvan Gupta (OfBusiness), Jasminder Singh (Nowfloats), Khadim Batti & Vara Kumar (Whatfix), Mukul Rustagi (Classplus), Murthy Aradhi (Whishworks), Nikheel Kamble, Pallav Singh (Numen), Ramakant Sharma of Livspace (LOGX Venture Partners), Relentless VC, Saurabh Aggarwal (Fitso), Soumitra Mishra (Claro Energy), Supermorpheus and Tonmoy Shingal (Mettl).

ElectricPe anticipates that the country will have more than 5 million public charging points in the near future due to the rising popularity of EVs. The company plans to partner with a variety of players that are in the market for setting up charging stations. This could make their app a one-stop solution for people who want to keep track of the charge level in their vehicles and want to be informed about the nearest charging spots. The capital raised in the seed round will be spent towards enhancing the capabilities of their platform and enhance the experience delivered.

“Using our proprietary technology and platform approach, we aim to solve for ‘trust’, which an EV user requires when looking for charging services. With rising fuel prices and favourable Government incentives, the EV revolution has already begun, and our vision is to enable affordable and clean charging for all. We are taking an eco-system approach by working with all industry stakeholders, thereby making adoption more seamless,” said Avinash Sharma, co-founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BLive opens multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad: 100+ coming in next 3 years

BLive opens multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad: 100+ coming in next 3 years

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: 'India's fastest charging electric three-wheeler'

Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: 'India's fastest charging electric three-wheeler'

Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer