Electric two-wheeler industry on road to recovery: SMEV

The first six months of financial year 2021 have been a rollercoaster ride for the EV industry. The fiscal started with uncertainty due to Covid 19 and the lockdown.

With the sales of high-speed electric two-wheelers having increased by 72% in September on a year-on-year basis, the electric two-wheeler industry is showing signs of revival. Registrations stood at 2,544 units in September 2020 against 1,473 vehicles sold in the corresponding month of the last year, according to Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV). Sohinder Gill, director-general, SMEV, said: “We are experiencing huge customer interest in greener vehicles as they have seen how the environment looks like when no fuel-guzzling vehicles are running on roads. The upcoming festive season will add to the pent-up demand and help OEMs recover what they lost in the quarter 1 and 2 due to Covid lockdown.”

The first six months of financial year 2021 have been a rollercoaster ride for the EV industry. The fiscal started with uncertainty due to Covid 19 and the lockdown. During April-September 2020, the industry registered sales of 7,552 high-speed electric two-wheelers against 10,161 sold in the corresponding months of the last fiscal.

