Electric scooter and petrol scooter battery differences explained

Though electric vehicle batteries look somewhat similar to the conventional 12-volt batteries of traditional vehicles, the similarities are only superficial.

The general thought of the public is that for an electric scooter to function, one just needs to remove the conventional vehicle’s engine and petrol tank. The battery used is the same and just add a few more components. Viola! The electric scooter is ready. However, this is far from the case as was explained to us by Vikas Aggrawal, MD of iPower Batteries Pvt Ltd. While we knew this all along, the differences explained by Vikas will certainly help those who are in the dark about this. While we are inching towards another major lockdown because of the rising Coronavirus cases, a little bit of knowledge will definitely help in the long run. Here is how these two batteries are different. These also apply to petrol/diesel cars and electric ones.

There are some major differences between batteries used in combustion fuel-powered vehicles (like Honda Activa) and the batteries found in electric vehicles. Though electric vehicle batteries look somewhat similar to the conventional 12-volt batteries of traditional vehicles, the similarities are only superficial. A traditional vehicle’s battery is incapable of withstanding the power and heat requirements of electric cars. Designed for the gas engine, a traditional internal combustion battery requires a short burst of high energy to crank the engine and start the vehicle. Once running, the vehicle’s alternator takes over as the power supply, the energy is derived from combustion at the spot which results in substantial energy loss as well. By contrast, an electric vehicle deep-cycle battery is designed to continually discharge energy while the vehicle runs with minimal energy loss.

For the past one-decade, electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India were powered by lead-acid batteries but this was limited by lower riding range and the battery lifecycle was also less – thereby making an EV incompatible in comparison to the traditional combustion fuel system. Now, with this new age, Vikas explains, we are transitioning to a cleaner and more sustainable fuel by using Lithium-ion technology for powering electric vehicles. The Lithium-ion batteries produced by companies like Ipower have higher energy density, better lifecycle, they are lightweight and compact and are customisable to suit the needs of any vehicle.

