Digital, electric, AI: Technologies that can disrupt auto service space

In this digital era, where the use of technology is making lives easier, the auto service sector is still running on the old-style working principles. Like all other business ecosystems, the auto service space also faced the calamity done by the pandemic, but unlike the other sectors, the auto service sector is still sluggish. Bringing technological advancements in the auto service sector will give the required growth and disrupt the slack operations of this sector. Out of some technologies, below we discuss three technologies that are going to disrupt the inactive working of auto service space.

1. Digitalising the operations of the auto service sector

There is a need for a new-age auto service centralised startups that will digitalise their service. Since there is a trust deficit in the adoption of new trends in the auto service space, the adoption of technology will help people in adopting the new ways of carrying out operations. When nothing would be hidden, there would be transparency on the work being done on the cars, the authenticity of the spare parts being used and a huge engagement of customers. It will give a big blow to the old-style OEMs workshops and local garages, where there are less expertise and no authenticity of the spare parts.

2. Electrification of Vehicles

With the electrification of vehicles, the economic ability of numerous standalone single-brand stores and workshops is threatening because they do not have the required excellence in working out on EVs. As a result, the dwindling revenues are visible due to the sharp plummet in services. Hence, multi-brand stores and workshops that will have the expertise in working out on both ICE automobiles and EVs and carrying out multi-brand operations will play the key role and give the required growth to the auto service sector. That will result in the roll-out of more connected cars and the data will be visible to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The tolls which will enable a smoother transition in a more centralised manner will be the call of the day. On the other hand, when the roll-out of EVs will increase, the production of battery exchanges and charging grids will be a common practice and omnipresent. Hence, investment in this sector will be highly favourable in the future. An omnichannel approach will be required in the same, and the charging of cars and battery exchanges will be as easy as takeaways in McDonald’s.

3. Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

You must have heard about the increased use of Artificial Intelligence technology in our daily lives. Machine learning, Natural Language Processing and Robotics are some popular branches of AI. With the gradual passage of time, Artificial Intelligence made its influence even in the automotive industry.

Automakers are using AI in the cars which assists drivers in improving safety, guides self-driving cars and helps in services like inspection. There has been an influence of AI adoption on the auto service sector too. The old-style auto service sector would be incapable to work on vehicles coming equipped with AI. The auto service space will also have to bring technological advancements to match their work on technologically advanced cars. Otherwise, the stagnation in the auto service space will continue and deteriorate with the lapse of time.

Besides digitalisation, EVs and AI, several other technologies like Big data and data analytics, Human Machine Interface, 3D printing and shared mobility have the potential to disrupt the working of the auto service sector. To bring the required growth, making technological advancements is not only necessary but has become vital in the auto service ecosystem.

Author: Vivek Sharma, Founder & CEO, Fixcraft

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

