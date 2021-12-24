Eishin Chihana appointed as new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India

Yamaha Motor India has appointed Mr. Eishin Chihana as its new Chairman. Chihana has been associated with Yamaha Motor Company and its group companies across the globe since 1991.

Yamaha Motor India has witnessed a leadership change in the company. The Indian arm of this Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that Mr. Eishin Chihana has taken charge of the Group’s India operations as its new Chairman. He has replaced Mr. Motofumi Shitara. Mr. Chihana has been associated with Yamaha Motor Company and its group companies across the globe since 1991.

The company in its official press statement said that Mr. Chihana “holds strong expertise across different verticals like Sales, Marketing and Business Management, with a major focus on motorcycle business operations in European, North American, African, Middle Eastern and ASEAN markets. His experience also includes managing overseas sales of a wide variety of Yamaha Motor’s product ranges, not only motorcycles but also ATVs, marine engines, personal watercrafts and generators.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “I am very excited to lead Yamaha Motor in the world’s largest two-wheeler market. India is a diverse country with a huge customer base and immense potential. Also, with the majority of its population comprising of the youth, it gives us the opportunity to penetrate the market by meeting their evolving expectations through Yamaha’s leading technological advancements and engineering prowess.”

He further added, “We will strongly continue to create new landmark achievements by introducing Yamaha’s globally renowned product range under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy, to further strengthen our position in the Indian market.” In other news, just a few months ago, Yamaha launched the new R15 V4 and the Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in India. While the R15 V4 currently retails between Rs 1.70 lakh – Rs 1.82 lakh, the Aerox 155 is priced between Rs 1.29 lakh – Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

