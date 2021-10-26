Eicher Motors shareholders approve Siddhartha Lal’s reappointment, remuneration for next 5 years

In a postal ballot, shareholders of Eicher Motors have approved the reappointment of Siddhartha Lal as managing director for five years effective May 1, 2021, as well as a revised remuneration package for him.

By:October 26, 2021 7:12 AM
Eicher Siddhartha Lal

 

On August 17, at the company’s annual general meeting, shareholders had rejected a special resolution fixing Lal’s tenure for five years and a remuneration of up to 3% of the company’s profits.

On August 22, Eicher Motors’ board of directors reappointed Lal as the managing director and capped the salary at 1.5% of profits. However, the appointment and pay package were contingent on shareholders’ approval through postal ballot, which ended on October 24.

In the postal ballot, shareholders approved the ordinary resolution to re-appoint Lal as managing director for five years with 93.75% votes cast in favour, and the resolution to fix his remuneration at revised 1.5% of profits with 98.56% votes in favour.

The company said the primary concern of investors was not Lal’s reappointment or the proposed compensation, but the lack of clarity regarding the provision that potentially allowed paying a remuneration of up to 3% of profits. “Over the past four years, we have had the same limit of 3%, but in reality have paid only a fraction of that amount. The remuneration during FY21 was 1.04% of profits, with the preceding years being at a lower percentage,” the company had said in a statement after Lal’s reappointment.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (Iias), in its view on the resolution, had advised investors about the declining variable pay portion of Lal’s pay package, which is 32% at present. The advisory firm had said, “Lal’s variable pay as a proportion of total pay had been declining over the past five years. The company must consider setting a cap on overall variable pay.”

Also, “For FY21, remuneration paid to Siddhartha Lal was `21.12 crore, representing 340.3 times the median employee remuneration. While we support his reappointment as managing director, his remuneration has not been commensurate with the overall performance of the company. Further, we raise concern over poor disclosure of his remuneration terms,” it had said.

Eicher Motors had said Lal got a hike of around 9.97% in FY21 when the median employee hike was 1%. The remuneration increase in FY21 is in line with the average 9.7% increment given to all employees for the year.  “The median, which is a measure of central tendency, is impacted by entries and exits of employees,” Manvi Sinha, independent director and chairperson of the nomination and remuneration committee at Eicher Motors, had said.

During FY21, 267 employees joined the company, of which 77% were hired at below-the-median salaries. Meanwhile, 284 employees left the firm, of whom 66% were drawing salaries higher than the median. Owing to this, despite a 9.7% average increase in salaries in FY21, the median shows an increase of just 1%, Sinha had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Boys and Machines celebrates 1st anniversary: Plans to launch 3 new outlets in country

Boys and Machines celebrates 1st anniversary: Plans to launch 3 new outlets in country

2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 launched with factory-fitted touring accessories: Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh

2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 launched with factory-fitted touring accessories: Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh

Vazirani Ekonk electric hypercar unveiled: Claims to be the fastest car ever built in India

Vazirani Ekonk electric hypercar unveiled: Claims to be the fastest car ever built in India

F1 2021: Verstappen wins US GP to extend title lead to Hamilton

F1 2021: Verstappen wins US GP to extend title lead to Hamilton

Hero Electric to open 300 new sales touchpoints: Eyes 1,000 mark by FY2022

Hero Electric to open 300 new sales touchpoints: Eyes 1,000 mark by FY2022

MotoGP: Quartararo crowned 2021 champion, Marc Marquez wins, Rossi's final home GP

MotoGP: Quartararo crowned 2021 champion, Marc Marquez wins, Rossi's final home GP

MINI Cooper SE electric car officially teased: India launch soon

MINI Cooper SE electric car officially teased: India launch soon

Ather Energy opens 2 new experience centres in Delhi: 23 fast chargers at these locations

Ather Energy opens 2 new experience centres in Delhi: 23 fast chargers at these locations

TVS Radeon launched in India with new dual-tone colours: Price, specs, features & more

TVS Radeon launched in India with new dual-tone colours: Price, specs, features & more

Spinny sold 1,600+ pre-owned cars during Navratri: 80% customers opt home delivery

Spinny sold 1,600+ pre-owned cars during Navratri: 80% customers opt home delivery

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'