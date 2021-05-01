Ducati ends Q1 CY2021 with significant growth globally: Scrambler 800 range top performer

In the first quarter of CY2021, Italy was the main market for Ducati with 2,354 motorcycles delivered, followed by the US with 1,723 and Germany with 1,275 units.

Italian premium motorcycle brand Ducati has said that it has concluded the first quarter of CY2021 positively, continuing the upward trend that began in the second half of 2020. The company delivered 12,803 bikes from January to March, recording an increase in sales of 33% compared to the same period in 2020. Sales are also up 2% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati, said, “The performance in the first months of 2021 is certainly positive. Motorcycles delivered to customers in the first quarter of the year grew not only compared to 2020, already impacted by Covid-19, but also compared to 2019. Even more remarkable is the size of the order portfolio (motorcycles to be delivered) at the end of the quarter, which is the best ever, with a 93% growth compared to 2020 and 135% growth compared to 2019.”

Domenicali added that enthusiasts are appreciating the 2021 range and the family of Ducatisti is expanding. “The global market situation is positive in the world of two wheels, while the supply and transport sectors are much more complex, with delivery delays and a shortage of various raw materials. This makes it difficult to satisfy all the demands from our passionate customers, but at Ducati we are motivated to do everything we can to reduce the inconvenience caused by this situation.”

In the first quarter of CY2021, Italy was the main market for Ducati with 2,354 motorcycles delivered, followed by the US with 1,723 and Germany with 1,275 units. The Ducati Scrambler 800 range is the best performing in the quarter, while the Multistrada V4 is the model most delivered to customers, followed by the Streetfighter V4.

