dual front airbags must in all new models of vehicles from april 1 road safety in india maruti suzuki dual airbags gobal ncap bharat ncap car safety rating

All automakers in India will need to offer dual-front airbags as standard across their model range in the Indian market as the government is cracking down on trying to reduce the fatalities in road accidents in the country.

All new models of vehicles manufactured on or after April 1 will have to be fitted with airbags for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver.

Existing models will also adhere to the new norm by August 31, 2021, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said in a gazette notification. The mandatory dual front airbags proposal has been brought through an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-rule (9), vehicles manufactured on and after the 1st Day of April 2021, in the case of new models, and 31st day of August 2021 in the case of existing models, shall be fitted with airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver”, the notification said.

The requirement for such airbag shall be as per AIS 145, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016),” it said.

MoRTH had issued a draft notification in December last year on the same and sought stakeholders’ comments. The proposal was based on suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.