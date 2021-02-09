Driving license without driving test! How this might soon be a reality

According to the Road Ministry, the said move will help the transport industry to have specially-trained drivers that should eventually translate to better efficiency along with the reduction in the number of road accidents. Here's how you can skip driving test while applying for a driving license!

Are you someone who wants to apply for a driving license but don’t wish to give the driving test for a reason? Well, there seems to be a piece of good news for you! You might soon be able to skip the driving test in order to get your driving license, but there’s a way how you will be able to do it. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification for the accreditation of driver training centers. An individual who successfully completes the driving training from these centers will be exempted from driving test while he or she applies for a driving license. According to the Road Ministry, this move will help the transport industry to have specially-trained drivers that should eventually translate to better efficiency along with the reduction in the number of road accidents.

Ministry proposes detailed requirements to be met & procedures to be followed by such centers and any individual on successful completion of driver training from such centers will be exempted from the requirement of driving test while applying for Driving licence. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) February 5, 2021

Now, in order to impart quality driver training to the citizens, the Ministry has proposed certain requirements and procedures that need to be met and followed by such driving centers. In order to be precise, the Ministry tweeted, “Any individual on successful completion of driver training from such centers will be exempted from the requirement of driving test while applying for Driving licence.”

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) aims to bring down the number of road accidents to half by the year 2025. During the National Road Safety Council meeting, Nitin Gadkari had stated that reducing accidents is not a gradual process and it should be treated as a top priority with immediate effect. Gadkari had also suggested involving social media on a major basis for awareness and education about road safety measures.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is celebrating Road Safety Month starting 18th January to 17th February 17, 2021. During this, numerous activities will be conducted throughout India to spread awareness about road safety. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

