Dr. Lakshmi Venu appointed as Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited

Leading automotive component maker, Sundaram-Clayton Limited has announced that Dr. Lakshmi Venu will be leading the company as the new Managing Director.

Dr. Lakshmi Venu has recently been given the post of Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL). Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Venu, the company has been competitive in the work of auto component makers. At the same time Sundaram-Clayton has also been able to build deep customer relationships with big names like Cummins, Hyundai, Volvo, Paccar and Daimler.

Dr. Lakshi was appointed for the post during a recent board meeting. She has been with the company for over a decade and was the Joint Managing Director of Sundaram Clayton before being given her new role. Dr. Venu made the call to set up a foundry in the US in 2019. Located in Dorchester, South Carolina, this facility was exactly what many US-based customers were looking for. The on-shore foundry units reduced supply chain risks and curtailed carbon footprint.

Accepting the post of MD, Dr Lakshmi Venu, Managing Director, Sundaram-Clayton said, “It is indeed an honour to lead Sundaram Clayton to its next phase of growth. The world is changing very rapidly and disruptions in the automotive industry are becoming de rigueur. The future promises to be exciting, challenging and presents new opportunities. We have an excellent team and together we look forward to strengthening Sundaram Clayton both in India and globally. I hope to live up to the faith the shareholders, the board of directors, the employees and the management of the company have bestowed upon me. I am grateful for the mentorship that I have received from Chairman Emeritus Mr. Venu Srinivasan and Chairman R. Gopalan who will always remain our beacon lights.”

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, Sundaram-Clayton said, “Lakshmi’s focus and dedicated efforts over the last ten years have seen the Company do a turnaround in quality, profitability, and building relationship with OEMs. She has spearheaded the establishment of our US operations which has commenced activities recently. We are confident that under her leadership, Sundaram-Clayton will see its rise globally.”