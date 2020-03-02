Doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi/NCR: Humsafar mobile app launched

By:Updated: March 2, 2020 6:00:54 PM

Housing societies, hotels and hospitals in the national capital region will soon be able to get diesel delivered at their doorsteps, with the launch of mobile application ‘Humsafar’ on Monday.”The oil and gas sector remains strategically important for the country and is ripe for disruption. Innovative tech ideas like ‘Humsafar’ will bring new technology and know-how to the market as well as generate employment that will positively impact the economy as well as the bulk consumers of diesel,” Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said at the app launch event.

The app will be used for the fuel delivery services to housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets and other bulk buyers of diesel in various NCR cities, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Hapur, Kundli, Manesar, and Bahadurgarh. Sanya Goel, director and founder of Humsafar, said the main idea of introducing this service is to help entities such as housing societies, industries and malls avoid the hassle of transporting large amounts of fuel from the fuel station to the desired destination. “This would also cut down the unsafe practices of transporting the fuel and ensure a highly secured mode of transport by Humsafar delivery dispensers.”

The major benefits of diesel delivery service are good quality and quantity of fuel delivered, live tracking of the delivery vehicle, automated billing, delivery within 8 hours and no spillage and wastage of fuel. Humsafar has 12 bowser tankers in varying capacity from 4 kilolitres to 6 kilolitres and an experienced team of 35 people, excluding browser crews

