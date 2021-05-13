Diesel at your doorstep: Cost, benefits, how to order via The Fuel Delivery explained

The fuel dispensing bowsers are fitted with the best safety fittings like spark arrestor, emergency shut-off valve, fusible link, emergency vent, pressure vacuum valve, etc. which are approved by the concerned authorities.

In such trying times wherein the coronavirus has wreaked havoc in our lives doorstep delivery is coming to our rescue. One gets a cellphone to even refrigerator home-delivered these days. Seeing this, entrepreneurs are pooling in ideas and now we even have fuel delivery at our doorstep. This was precisely the thought that was running through the minds of Rakshit Mathur (founder and CEO) and his team at The Fuel Delivery. While delivering fuel at your doorstep isn’t a new concept, catching the buyer’s fancy definitely is. Rakshit says

Like us, there are other players in the industry and this particular segment is fast evolving as we recently witnessed a few mergers & acquisitions happening in the industry. What differentiates us from the rest is that we are not into retail, rather we are focusing on bulk deliveries in sectors like real estate (both under construction and occupied projects), hospitals, corporate office parks, schools and institutions, banks, shopping malls, warehouses, , and the agricultural sector to mention a few.

While Rakshit says that this is for commercial purpose, even individual buyers can request diesel through the app. Why only diesel, you may ask? Rakshit says

Doorstep delivery of petrol and CNG poses risk due to its highly inflammable nature, and as such safe and secure modes approved by relevant authorities need to evolve. The government is said to be working on the modalities and we expect it open up in the future with all safety protocols in place issued by concerned authorities.

Rakshit Mathur, founder and CEO at The Fuel Delivery

. He further added that the fuel licensing window was open before the pandemic set in. The Fuel Delivery applied for the license just before the pandemic and hence was able to factor in the social distancing norms.

Rakshit mentions that his fuel dispensing bowsers are fitted with the best safety fittings like spark arrestor, emergency shut-off valve, fusible link, emergency vent, pressure vacuum valve, etc. which are approved by the concerned authorities. The dispensers are also fitted with a meter that tells the customer how much fuel has gone in their generators or associated equipment. Now, you may ask how what is the minimum quantity of fuel one can order and the extra monies to be paid for delivery. Rakshit smiles and says

Since we only supply the High Speed Diesel for stationary equipment and machinery, there is generally a larger quantity ordered. However, we supply a minimum of 50 litres fuel per order, through the app. Where we operate in the country, we only charge the same rate per litre that is prevailing that day in the city. However, to run our uninterrupted operations we charge a very minimal convenience fee of just Rs 99/- per delivery, and that remains the same even if you order 5000 litres at one go.

Now that seems like a good idea for people who don’t want the hassle of carrying cans to fuel stations and bringing in five litres each time for their generators. Speaking of ordering through the app, one can use their android, or Apple devices for the same. At the same time, the company also has a desktop app. The URL is thefueldelivery.app. Rakshit walks us through the entire process

Customers can order fuel, can make payment through the app and also monitor delivery in real-time. The app also sends notifications on consumption from time to time. The fuel is delivered with customer details like name, mobile number, quantity, address and time of delivery.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What about pilferage was one of the pressing questions we had. Rakshit answers this by elaborating that they have obtained all necessary permission from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and are adhering to their prescribed guidelines with regard to the loading, dispensing and parking of bowsers and all other safety protocols, set by MoPNG, OMCs and other stake holders. At the same time, he says that the company orders fuel only from IOCL (preferred partner) and the purity of the fuel is ensured both at the source and supply.

Now that the world is going electric, where does The Fuel Delivery stand? Perhaps deal in swappable batteries. Rakshit is prepared for this, he says.

Yes definitely, we are planning to deliver, CNG and even set up infrastructure to provide fuel or energy to electrical vehicles as well. Such activities are governed by government policies and schemes and therefore being a law-abiding organisation we will wait till all guidelines, permissions and operations are defined by the respective stakeholders.

As far as the future plans are concerned, The Fuel Delivery launched their services in Mumbai and Delhi NCR market. They have an expansion plan but in a phased manner to enter other key markets like Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata in the next 12 to 18 months. “The fuel delivery market is fast evolving with oil marketing companies entering into an agreement with start-ups in the segment. The segment has the potential for start-ups to become a ‘FuelEnt’ (Fuel Entrepreneur) while generating employment at the grass-root level,” signs off Rakshit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.