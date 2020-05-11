DICV restructures Top Management team: Karl-Alexander Seidel appointed as India Head of Daimler Buses

Ralf Mungenast and Thomas Fricke have returned to Germany to take on new roles at Daimler after successfully handing over the roles to their successors.

Karl-Alexander Seidel, India Head, Daimler Buses

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a restructuring in its top management team. The company has announced the appointment of two new top executives namely Muthu Maruthachalam C and Karl-Alexander Seidel. Muthu Maruthachalam C has now been appointed as the VP of Supplier Management & Logistics Trucks Asia India. On the other hand, Karl-Alexander Seidel has been appointed as the India Head of Daimler Buses. Muthu Maruthachalam C joined DICV in the project phase in the year 2009, where he specialized in project management for Heavy Duty Trucks. Moreover, he helped in the market launch of the trucks in the year 2012.

Later on, in 2015, Muthu moved to another Daimler entity, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Japan), where he oversaw the Product Reliability and Warranty for FUSO trucks and buses globally. As years passed on, Muthu replaced Ralf Mungenast as VP of Supplier Management & Logistics Trucks Asia India as of April 1, 2020. On the other hand, Karl-Alexander Seidel was a part of the team that established DICV in the years 2008 and 2009 before re-joining DICV in 2014, where he was responsible for powertrain supplier management. Karl-Alexander has replaced Thomas Fricke as Head of Daimler Buses India from May 1, 2020. Ralf Mungenast and Thomas Fricke have returned to Germany to take on new roles at Daimler after successfully handing over the roles to their successors.

Commenting on the restructuring in the top management team, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said that Muthu Maruthachalam C and Karl-Alexander Seidel are two highly capable leaders with a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. He added that their competence will help DICV grow its business both here and abroad. Arya further thanks Ralf and Thomas for all their hard work over the years in making DICV the successful business it is today.

