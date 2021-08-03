DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

His most recent role was with Wirtgen (John Deere) as Chief Operating Officer, where he was heading the India operations.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced that it has appointed Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer from August 2. He will see oversee operations and supplier management & logistics, as well as be a key member of the Executive Board. Anshum also has vast experience in setting up new manufacturing plants. He has a rich experience of over 25 years working with auto majors in various companies like Germany, US, and India. His most recent role was with Wirtgen (John Deere) as Chief Operating Officer, where he was heading the India operations. Prior to Wirtgen, he was associated with Demag Cranes, MTU (Daimler), Cummins, and Bosch. He holds a Master’s degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering, University of Cincinnati and Business Administration, Wayne State University.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director, and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “Anshum is an ideal choice for the role of COO at DICV as he brings strong global experience and proven strength in setting up manufacturing plants. He has the ability to take radical strides in managing supply chain and operations areas with the improvement of margins and excellence on all business metrics.”

DICV recently started vaccinating truck drivers at the Oragadam plant. DICV has rolled out over 100 initiatives to combat the spread of COVID-19, along with a comprehensive support program for employees’ dependents. One free vaccine dose is being provided for all. Suppliers too are eligible for this program. The latest assistance measure rolled out for employees is the new ‘DICV Support Program for Dependents’, which offers extended medical coverage and financial support for families in the unlikely event of an employee’s demise due to COVID-19. The policy provides long-term aid to the dependents of full-time employees, including either an ex-gratia payout of Rs 10 lakh or two years CTC, whichever is higher. The dependents will also receive an ex-gratia salary for three years.

