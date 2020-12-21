Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the “world’s most affordable helmet”

detel tred everything you wanted to know about the worlds most affordable helmet price specs

How is the "world's most affordable helmet" made? What construction materials are used and should you be buying one is something Yogesh Bhatia, the founder of Detel, explains.

A helmet is no longer an accessory. It is what we call as a necessity. Gone were the days when just having a helmet hung on your hand or motorcycle handlebar worked out. These days, even the rural masses have started to appreciate the usage of an helmet. In these times, motorcycle manufacturers are also readily giving out ISI-certified helmets with every bike/scooter. If you already have a bike and are in the market for a new unit, Detel has one for you. While we haven’t tested the helmet, the company claims it is a safe unit and also the “world’s most affordable helmet”. At Rs 660, the helmet is indeed affordable and is also BIS-certified. However, who is Detel and where are they from? We got in touch with Yogesh Bhatia, the founder of Detel India for these answers.

Express Drives (ED): Tell us something more about Detel? We know the company has been in existence for quite some time but this was gleaned from the history pages.

Yogesh Bhatia (YB):

The brand Detel was launched in 2017. In the last 3 years, we have successfully connected over 4.5 million people through our range of economical products including tier 2 and tier 3 cities .

Considering that India is a price-sensitive market and value for money was key to reach this goal, we have launched our first product, a feature phone in the year 2017, priced at Rs. 299, which was acknowledged as the “World’s most economical feature phone brand”.

Detel was launched to bridge the gap between desirability and affordability. Our idea of providing best in class innovative products with an affordability factor is the USP of our brand. We have been launching products in various sectors to fulfill all the requisites that we receive from our customers over the period to make Detel Products an ideal choice for the users.

ED: Who are the investors and how big is the company?

YB: It’s a privately funded brand. The company has clocked the revenue of 100 Cr in FY19-20 and we target revenue of 150 Cr to be achieved this financial year.

ED: The Detel Tred is dubbed as the world’s most affordable helmet. Tell us about its construction and how is it safer than the others?

YB: Our newly launched Tred helmets are BIS-certified. Deploying the latest technology, we have made sure that no detail misses the eye. Tred helmet’s unbreakable outer shell is made up of HDPE (High-density polyethylene).The inside of the helmet has 115 + grams and 45+ density of thermocol that ensures the safety of rider. Tred is designed with an adjustable strap that can hold up to 500kg of load. The visor is made of polycarbonate with silicone hard coating for scratch resistance, so the rider will not have any black spots. On top of the helmet, we have given reflective glow strips for visibility during the night.

ED: Where is the helmet factory located and its capacity (area, as well as the number of units, made each day/month/year)?

YB: Spreaded across 16500 sq ft., the factory is located in Gurugram and we manufacture 1500 pieces per day, 40000 per month and 500000 helmets per year.

ED: Will we see future helmets, preferably something which has a higher price tag and is a full-face unit?

YB: Yes, we are planning to expand our product portfolio with full-face helmets including higher-end price tags in the coming years. But considering our USP, it will be reasonable as compared to other manufacturers.

ED: The Detel website shows an electric two-wheeler. How is it that you can sell it for as low as Rs 2,000? How do you convince customers to buy the EV?

YB: The EV price, which shows on our website is basically an advance booking amount for the Detel EV. However, the company has launched Detel Easy priced at INR 19999/- + GST + Packing & Freight. The company has also partnered with Bajaj Finserv for EMI Finance scheme on Detel EV for the customers. Would like to add that we are also planning to expand our EV portfolio by early 2021 to further propagate into the EV market in India.

ED: Does Detel design its own products? The batteries and components for the EV are imported?

YB: Yes, we do design our own products. Right now batteries are made in India and motors are imported. We are in process of manufacturing the motors in India in the coming years though.

