Delhi Technological University team wins Shell’s global ‘Pitch the Future’ competition

For the challenge, the team had to develop an innovative concept that helps decarbonise road freight transport without compromising customer expectations of timely distribution and delivery.

A team of students from the Delhi Technological University (DTU) has been crowned champion of Shell’s Pitch the Future competition, a series of competitions that bring together student teams from all over the world to tackle real-world energy challenges. The series is part of a new Virtual League Shell has introduced as part of its iconic global Shell Ecomarathon programme. The team, which includes students from a range of disciplines, won the Decarbonising Road Freight Transport’ challenge, supported by Shell Lubricants. For the challenge, the team had to develop an innovative concept that helps decarbonise road freight transport without compromising customer expectations of timely distribution and delivery. The team presented its ideas live to a panel of industry experts, which effectively focused on three key areas of improvement: logistics and supply chain; onboard carbon capturing and utilisation; and vehicle efficiency. These solutions stood out owing to their practical applicability, namely cost and time effectiveness, positive impact on the social benefitfor companies active in this sector, and compliance with industrial and public interest.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.