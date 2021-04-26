Delhi Police catch fake Phoenix halogen headlights: How to identify genuine replacement headlamps

In this raid, that was conducted on the orders of the Hon’ble District Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, large quantities of fully-packaged fake Phoenix automotive headlamps were recovered from the dealers.

By:April 26, 2021 5:17 PM

Spurious products are everywhere. Every now and then, we get the news that the cops have arrested people who have been dealing in counterfeit products or even folks who buy these to be sold at their shops. One such case has come in the fore. Suprajit Engineering, who makes the brand Phoenix halogen headlights, teamed up with the Delhi Police recently to raid several prominent markets in the areas of Karol Bagh. In this raid, that was conducted on the orders of the Hon’ble District Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, large quantities of fully-packaged fake Phoenix automotive headlamps were recovered from the dealers. These fake packages would otherwise have been sold in the Haryana, UP as well as Punjab markets. Both the Phoenix as well as Suprajit Engineering products have a registered trademark. In fact, Phoenix claims to be the world’s third-largest halogen headlight maker.

The team also claims to have seized labels as well as company-branded fake packing materials from the raid. The raid team comprised of appointed commissioners by the court, police constables, and a vigilance specialised team from Suprajit Engineering. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 64 of the Copyright Act.

The company spokesperson said: “We are grateful to local police and other enforcement agencies involved in the raid. We will continue to run a nationwide campaign against counterfeiting, across prominent markets such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and others. This includes all necessary legal and punitive action against criminals, manufacturers, and traders responsible for making counterfeit products, besides raising awareness among its business partners and customers about counterfeit products.”

How do you identify if you are getting a spurious or genuine Phoenix product? Phoenix has listed the procedure on their website and it enlists the help of a 3D hologram that will give out the genuinity of the product.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

Former Maruti MD, Jagdish Khattar, passes away: Saluting his achievements

Former Maruti MD, Jagdish Khattar, passes away: Saluting his achievements

Exclusive: Updated Aprilia SR160 to be launched in India by this time

Exclusive: Updated Aprilia SR160 to be launched in India by this time

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch LIVE: India's favourite superbike all set to return in new avatar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch LIVE: India's favourite superbike all set to return in new avatar

India's top 5 highest-selling bikes, scooters in FY2021: Splendor, Activa top the list

India's top 5 highest-selling bikes, scooters in FY2021: Splendor, Activa top the list

Ugly copy of Porsche Panamera at Auto Shanghai 2021: Yet another cheap Chinese copy

Ugly copy of Porsche Panamera at Auto Shanghai 2021: Yet another cheap Chinese copy

2021 Formula E: Mercedes-EQ's Vries wins at Valencia E-Prix, Mahindra Racing's Lynn in top 10

2021 Formula E: Mercedes-EQ's Vries wins at Valencia E-Prix, Mahindra Racing's Lynn in top 10

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries to start soon: RR310 rival's price, specs, features

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries to start soon: RR310 rival's price, specs, features

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 spotted sans camouflage

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 spotted sans camouflage

Bajaj Avenger 220/160 video review: Specs, price, features

Bajaj Avenger 220/160 video review: Specs, price, features

India's largest ambulance network StanPlus enters Bengaluru with 100+ vehicles

India's largest ambulance network StanPlus enters Bengaluru with 100+ vehicles

BS6 CFMoto 650NK likely launch soon, followed by 650GT and MT models

BS6 CFMoto 650NK likely launch soon, followed by 650GT and MT models

SUV offensive: Volkswagen reveals six new models at Auto Shanghai

SUV offensive: Volkswagen reveals six new models at Auto Shanghai

BS6 200cc bikes you can buy: TVS Apache RTR200 to KTM RC200

BS6 200cc bikes you can buy: TVS Apache RTR200 to KTM RC200

50% charge in just 18 minutes! Ola electric scooter to offer higher range than Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak

50% charge in just 18 minutes! Ola electric scooter to offer higher range than Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak

Meet The Galaxy: Custom-built land speed racer with three Honda CB750 engines

Meet The Galaxy: Custom-built land speed racer with three Honda CB750 engines

Hero Xtreme 200S price hiked: Pulsar 220F rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 200S price hiked: Pulsar 220F rival costlier by this much

Amazing roads in India: World's 2nd tallest Shiva statue with Honda Drive to Discover X

Amazing roads in India: World's 2nd tallest Shiva statue with Honda Drive to Discover X

4th generation Skoda Fabia teased: Expected to be larger, feature-rich

4th generation Skoda Fabia teased: Expected to be larger, feature-rich