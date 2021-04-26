Delhi Police catch fake Phoenix halogen headlights: How to identify genuine replacement headlamps

In this raid, that was conducted on the orders of the Hon’ble District Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, large quantities of fully-packaged fake Phoenix automotive headlamps were recovered from the dealers.

Spurious products are everywhere. Every now and then, we get the news that the cops have arrested people who have been dealing in counterfeit products or even folks who buy these to be sold at their shops. One such case has come in the fore. Suprajit Engineering, who makes the brand Phoenix halogen headlights, teamed up with the Delhi Police recently to raid several prominent markets in the areas of Karol Bagh. In this raid, that was conducted on the orders of the Hon’ble District Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, large quantities of fully-packaged fake Phoenix automotive headlamps were recovered from the dealers. These fake packages would otherwise have been sold in the Haryana, UP as well as Punjab markets. Both the Phoenix as well as Suprajit Engineering products have a registered trademark. In fact, Phoenix claims to be the world’s third-largest halogen headlight maker.

The team also claims to have seized labels as well as company-branded fake packing materials from the raid. The raid team comprised of appointed commissioners by the court, police constables, and a vigilance specialised team from Suprajit Engineering. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 64 of the Copyright Act.

The company spokesperson said: “We are grateful to local police and other enforcement agencies involved in the raid. We will continue to run a nationwide campaign against counterfeiting, across prominent markets such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and others. This includes all necessary legal and punitive action against criminals, manufacturers, and traders responsible for making counterfeit products, besides raising awareness among its business partners and customers about counterfeit products.”

How do you identify if you are getting a spurious or genuine Phoenix product? Phoenix has listed the procedure on their website and it enlists the help of a 3D hologram that will give out the genuinity of the product.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.