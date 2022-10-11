Delhi government installs 1,000 EV chargers within a year, promises 18,000 more

Delhi government has installed 1,000 charging points for electric vehicles within a year. It is planning to set up 18,000 more EV chargers in the national capital in the next three years.

Delhi government has officially announced that it has completed the installation of 1,000 charging points for EVs (electric vehicles) within a year under the single-window facility. This includes 682 EV chargers installed at 315 locations by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BSES Yamuna Power Limited, and 168 EV charging points installed at 50 locations by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

Moreover, the government is planning to set up 18,000 more EV charging points in the next three years. In November 2021, the Delhi government set in place a single-window facility for the installation of electric vehicle chargers in private and semi-public spaces in the national capital. It includes residential spaces like apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like retail stores, shops, and malls.

Through the facility, any resident of Delhi can request the installation of an EV charger from empanelled vendors in their premises, either through the online portal of DISCOM or by making a phone call. Delhi’s EV policy provides for a subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 slow charging points.

The total cost paid by the user after deducting the Rs 6,000 subsidy includes the EV charger, installation and maintenance costs for three years. The government’s official statement says that the net cost of these EV chargers, after subsidy, is as low as Rs 2,500. According to the Delhi government, it spent Rs 60 lakh as a subsidy on these 1,000 charging points.

Moreover, nearly 59 per cent of the 1,000 EV chargers installed so far have been set up by the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), 15 per cent of EV chargers have been set up in office premises and 13 per cent in e-rickshaw parking areas. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the government aims to bolster the EV charging infrastructure across the city by providing a network of private and public charging facilities within three km from anywhere in Delhi.

“It is just the beginning as Delhi plans to install 18,000 charging points in the next three years making it easier for the citizens of Delhi to opt for an Electric vehicle instead of an ICE vehicle. By the end of 2024, Delhi is determined to have one out of every four new vehicles purchased to be an Electric vehicle,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)