Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal’s new EV policy

With the new electric vehicle policy, we aim to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that charging stations will also be set up.

Image for representational purpose only

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on 7 August 2020 rolled out a new electric vehicle policy to boost the economy by creating jobs and also reduce air pollution in the national capital. Under the new policy, buyers of electric two- and three-wheelers, and electric cars will be liable for financial assistance from the government, along with a ‘scrapping incentive’. Kejriwal underlines that through this policy, the government expects registration of five lakh new EVs within the next five years.

CM Kejriwal clarified that there will be an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 on electric two-wheelers, electric autos & e-rickshaws, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on electric cars. The AAP chief stated the Delhi government will organise an EV Cell to implement and supervise the new electric vehicle policy.

The new Electric Vehicle Policy has been notified today and with this, the government aims to give a boost to Delhi’s economy by employment generation and also reduce air pollution in the national capital, Kejriwal said, adding that the government will set up a State Electric Vehicle Board to implement the policy soon.

Calling it a ‘progressive policy’, Kejriwal also confirmed that 100 electric vehicle charging stations will be set up in the city in one year.

Similarly, earlier in February this year in Odisha, an EV policy was rolled out offering 100 percent exemption of road tax on transportation of EVs purchased within the state and also under which, buyers are to be fully exempt from paying vehicle registration fees of the vehicles manufactured in the state. The state government also proposed to reimburse 100 percent net SGST on the purchase of fast chargers and advanced batteries along with capital interest subsidy of 5 percent per annum for five years.

