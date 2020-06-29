Delay in clearance of component imports from China could hinder vehicle production: ACMA

Imports from China are subjected to a 100 percent manual inspection which leads to inordinate delays, says ACMA adding that some auto component imports from China are critical for vehicle production.

By:Updated: Jun 29, 2020 5:40 PM

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has issued a statement regarding the possible impact on vehicle production due to delays in component imports from China. The statement comes following the government’s decision to subject import consignments from China to 100 percent manual inspection, resulting in inordinate delays in clearance. Explaining the complexity of the automotive value chain, Deepak Jain, President, ACMA stated that some components imported from China are critical to vehicle production such as parts of engines and electronics, which India is yet to develop an independent competence for.

ACMA statement:

The auto component industry in India is committed to the ‘Atmanirbhar vision’ of our Hon’ble Prime Minister. The entire automotive value chain in the country is around USD 118 billion of which the import of auto components is USD 4.75 billion, 4% of the total auto industry turnover.

Some of the items imported from China are critical components such as parts of engines and electronics items for which we are yet to develop domestic competence. The automotive value chain is a highly complex, integrated and interdependent one; the non-availability of even a single component can, in fact, lead to the stoppage of the vehicle manufacturing lines.

Also read: Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the ‘new normal’

Post the lockdown, production in the component industry is gradually picking up in tandem with the growth in vehicle sales, it is therefore in the best interest of the industry and the economy that any further disruptions are best avoided.

ACMA is the apex body representing the Indian auto component industry, which contributes 2.3% to India’s national GDP. The industry registered a growth of 14.5% posting a turnover of Rs 3,95,902 crore in the FY 2018-19. While the exports showed a growth of 17.1% scaling to Rs 106,048 crore in FY 2018-19. The aftermarket grew by 9.6% to Rs 67,491 crore from Rs 61,601 crore in the previous fiscal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Delay in clearance of component imports from China could hinder vehicle production: ACMA

Delay in clearance of component imports from China could hinder vehicle production: ACMA

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Hyundai introduces its first electric minibus 'County Electric': 15-33 seats, 250 km range

Hyundai introduces its first electric minibus 'County Electric': 15-33 seats, 250 km range

20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by 'innocent motorist'

20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by 'innocent motorist'

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!