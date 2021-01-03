December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

Except for the largest carmakers as well as Toyota and Honda, other makers like Nissan, Jeep, Volkswagen, Skoda, and MG didn't cross the 5,000 units mark.

In what was supposedly an end to a horrid year both in terms of health as well as wealth, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. In terms of sales numbers, car manufacturers in India seem to have finally found their footing. Various press releases shared about the monthly sales numbers suggest that things are actually looking up. India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is still on the captain’s post and has managed to sell 1,60,226 cars. On a year-on-year basis, that is 15 per cent more than before. This number includes exports as well. Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCV too received a fillip with as many as 5,726 units being sold. Maruti’s closest rival in terms of sales, Hyundai, too sold 47,400 units that resulted in a 25 per cent YoY growth but saw a decline of three per cent in the MoM charts.

Tata Motors came in third as the homegrown carmaker managed to move 23,545 cars. The YoY growth has been a huge 84 per cent and a majority of the sales have come in from the Tata Nexon SUV as well as Tiago hatchback. Mahindra and Mahindra replace Kia Motors as the fourth best selling car brand on the chart. Mahindra sold 16,182 units in December and registered an almost six per cent growth in the YoY. Strong demand for the Mahindra Bolero as well as XUV300 contributed to this growth. Kia sold 11,818 units, which is a significant drop from the November numbers, but is a whopping 154 per cent YoY growth. Renault India on the other hand, registered degrowth of 18 per cent YoY as the company sold 9,800 cars.

Nissan India managed to move only 1,159 cars despite having many orders for the newly-launched Magnite. Except for Toyota and Honda, other makers like Jeep, Volkswagen, Skoda, and MG didn’t cross the 5,000 units mark.

