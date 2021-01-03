December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

Except for the largest carmakers as well as Toyota and Honda, other makers like Nissan, Jeep, Volkswagen, Skoda, and MG didn't cross the 5,000 units mark. 

By:January 3, 2021 2:38 PM

In what was supposedly an end to a horrid year both in terms of health as well as wealth, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. In terms of sales numbers, car manufacturers in India seem to have finally found their footing. Various press releases shared about the monthly sales numbers suggest that things are actually looking up. India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is still on the captain’s post and has managed to sell 1,60,226 cars. On a year-on-year basis, that is 15 per cent more than before. This number includes exports as well. Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCV too received a fillip with as many as 5,726 units being sold. Maruti’s closest rival in terms of sales, Hyundai, too sold 47,400 units that resulted in a 25 per cent YoY growth but saw a decline of three per cent in the MoM charts.

Tata Motors came in third as the homegrown carmaker managed to move 23,545 cars. The YoY growth has been a huge 84 per cent and a majority of the sales have come in from the Tata Nexon SUV as well as Tiago hatchback. Mahindra and Mahindra replace Kia Motors as the fourth best selling car brand on the chart. Mahindra sold 16,182 units in December and registered an almost six per cent growth in the YoY. Strong demand for the Mahindra Bolero as well as XUV300 contributed to this growth. Kia sold 11,818 units, which is a significant drop from the November numbers, but is a whopping 154 per cent YoY growth. Renault India on the other hand, registered degrowth of 18 per cent YoY as the company sold 9,800 cars.

Nissan India managed to move only 1,159 cars despite having many orders for the newly-launched Magnite. Except for Toyota and Honda, other makers like Jeep, Volkswagen, Skoda, and MG didn’t cross the 5,000 units mark.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H'ness CB 350 and more

Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H'ness CB 350 and more

MG Motor, Tata Power install superfast EV charging station in Coimbatore: 80% charge in 50 minutes!

MG Motor, Tata Power install superfast EV charging station in Coimbatore: 80% charge in 50 minutes!

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!

FASTag deadline extended: Indian highway toll plazas to go cashless by this date

FASTag deadline extended: Indian highway toll plazas to go cashless by this date

Be a professional racer with TVS Racing! 2021 Women's One Make selection round in January

Be a professional racer with TVS Racing! 2021 Women's One Make selection round in January

Signing off 2020 with a Mumbai-Alibaug road trip in a new Mahindra Thar diesel

Signing off 2020 with a Mumbai-Alibaug road trip in a new Mahindra Thar diesel

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on brand's India website ahead of launch: Here's what to expect!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on brand's India website ahead of launch: Here's what to expect!

Common driving mistakes Indians make on the road and how to correct them: Be The Better Guy

Common driving mistakes Indians make on the road and how to correct them: Be The Better Guy

Year-end discount on Honda Unicorn: Here's how much you can save!

Year-end discount on Honda Unicorn: Here's how much you can save!

7 major car launches in Jan 2021: What to expect in the new year

7 major car launches in Jan 2021: What to expect in the new year

Smartron tbike flex electric bike launched: 120 km range and up to 40 kg of cargo capacity

Smartron tbike flex electric bike launched: 120 km range and up to 40 kg of cargo capacity