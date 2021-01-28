Daimler launches 8 new models in BharatBenz CV range, including Covid-19 vaccine truck

For BharatBenz buses, the BSafe Pack includes touch-less entry with pneumatic doors, auto sanitiser dispenser at the entry point, auto temperature sensor at the entry point, infection proof fabric seat covers, additional disposable seat fabric, and a UV filter and fresh air circulation kit.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG of Germany, on Wednesday introduced eight new products in its range of BharatBenz commercial vehicles, targeting new segments such as FMCG, e-commerce, parcel and container applications, besides eyeing the mines industry for deploying the vehicles as coal carriers.

The new models include six new trucks and two new buses equipped with new user-centric features and design elements. The company has introduced Covid-19 prevention features across the entire portfolio, including infection-proof fabric seats, safety kits and disinfection fogging machines.

The company claimed that since the start of BS-VI sales in April 2020, BharatBenz has almost doubled its market share and increased its network to 250 touchpoints across India.

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV said BharatBenz’s expanded new range with special Covid-19 prevention features will be beneficial for both the new and current customers.

BharatBenz’s ‘BSafe Pack’ comes as standard fitment on all BharatBenz trucks at no additional cost. The pack includes infection-proof fabric seats to curtail infection transfer and curtains for physical separation between the cabin crew and the driver resting on the rear sleeper berth, and a recommended Covid-19 safety kit including an N95 mask for the driver, hand sanitiser, and surface disinfectant spray. Additionally, BharatBenz can provide a disinfection fogging machine and UV sanitiser box.

For BharatBenz buses, the BSafe Pack includes touch-less entry with pneumatic doors, auto sanitiser dispenser at the entry point, auto temperature sensor at the entry point, infection proof fabric seat covers, additional disposable seat fabric, and a UV filter and fresh air circulation kit.

To address the concerns of the public regarding social distancing during travel, BharatBenz is offering a new bus with a 50-seating capacity that is ideal for staff, school, and college. The additional capacity allows customers to maintain social distancing and delivers a secured bus journey experience.

DICV is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells in India above 9 to 55 tonnes trucks as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis.

DICV’s manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spreads over 400 acres including a highly modern test track and is home to the company’s headquarters, R&D, and training operations. It also produces for Daimler trucks’ brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 50 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. DICV represents an overall investment of more than R 9,560 crore.

