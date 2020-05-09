Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

DICV recently announced the sales milestone completion of 1 lakh BharatBenz trucks, which comes in less than a decade since the start of production in 2012.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has recently announced a change in the organisation structure. The company announces that its Customer Service has now been integrated with the Marketing & Sales division under Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President of Marketing & Sales and Customer Services. DICV operates its Indian business into four regional zones – North, South, East and West. The company has also announced that each zone’s Regional Head will now be in charge of his or her area’s complete business that will give them more autonomy to make agile decisions.

Commenting on this, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said that by integrating the brand’s Marketing & Sales and Customer Service divisions, Daimler India will ensure a seamless link between customer needs and the products and services it provides. He further says that the brand’s Regional Heads are being empowered for the entire gambit of business they handle with a single face to the customer. He concluded his statement by saying that this will also enable them to tailor the solutions Daimler India offers on a local level and improve the speed of response to the customers as well.

Speaking on the latest development, Rajaram Krishnamurthy says that India is immensely diverse in terms of geography, language, culture and customs and each region is as different as another country. He says that by empowering Regional Heads to make decisions at a local level, Daimler India offers its customers solutions that suit their individual business needs.

DICV, Daimler’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in India is the manufacturer of BharatBenz, the CV brand that has been developed specifically for the Indian market. DICV recently announced the sales milestone completion of 1 lakh BharatBenz trucks, which comes in less than a decade since the start of production in 2012.

