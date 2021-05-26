Cyclone Yaas: Mahindra sets up Relief Task Force, SoS and more for its customers

The company also tells its customers to take precautions against the approaching storm & heavy rainfall by removing all valuable belongings from the vehicle & parking the cars in a high-lying covered area.

By:Updated: May 26, 2021 11:11 AM

In preparation for the likely devastating Cyclone Yaas, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has initiated few steps for helping its customers. The cyclone is expected to hit the states of West Bengal as well as Odisha today and will likely stay till tomorrow. For all the Mahindra vehicle owners in these areas, help is readily available. The Mahindra-deployed emergency road service teams are now on standby to support these affected vehicles. Mahindra will provide stranded customers with free towing service within a 50km radius for vehicles which are not currently covered under a roadside assistance program. Measures, the company claims, have been proactively deployed to tow these affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra authorised service centres. The Mahindra cars that are on essential duty or running for emergency personal use can get in touch with the Mahindra Customer Care “With You Hamesha” for emergency support on 1800 209 6006 for assistance.

If one has the Mahindra With You Hamesha app, they can ask for assistance through the SoS button option. The company also tells its customers to take precautions against the approaching storm & heavy rainfall by removing all valuable belongings from the vehicle & parking the cars in a high-lying covered area. Users are also advised to avoid driving in waterlogged areas. Users are also requested to refrain from starting their cars if they are submerged in water, to avoid engine or ECU damage. In addition, the Relief Task Force has collaborated with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd. (MIBL) to assist with a seamless insurance approval & claim settlement process once service centres open post lockdown. Speaking of which, the company’s workshops as well as showrooms continue to remain open based on the government guidelines.

On another note, Mahindra will be launching the XUV700 in a few months. The company is also prepping a five-door Thar.

