CVs on comeback path: LCV volumes growing by 14% y-o-y

Nomura, in a research note, recently said that for MHCVs, the retail sales have been improving each month, and it expects new truck demand to revive as economic growth picks up.

By:January 5, 2021 10:24 AM

 

December saw the commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales outperforming in both the M&HCV and LCV segments. With government infrastructure activity back on track, M&HCV volumes reflected good recovery, with flat volumes year-on-year (y-o-y) and LCV volumes growing by 14% y-o-y, according to Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities. CV is expected to see sustained growth hereafter. With pent-up demand largely fulfilled, it would be critical for demand to sustain in 4QFY21 and beyond, it said. CV major Ashok Leyland’s volumes grew by 14% y-o-y and out of the total CVs, LCV segment grew by 42% , while M&HCV grew by 3%. Tata Motors’ M&HCV domestic sales in December registered an increase of 20% while in the I& LCV segment, the company clocked a growth of 8%.

Nomura, in a research note, recently said that for MHCVs, the retail sales have been improving each month, and it expects new truck demand to revive as economic growth picks up. According to Jefferies, truck demand has been on a steadily improving trend. December truck registrations were up 27% month-on-month, although still down 16% y-o-y. Based on volumes reported by OEMs, it estimates that truck wholesales grew 20-25% y-o-y in December — first double-digit y-o-y growth in two years. E-way bill generation, measures of road freight movement, also rose 13% y-o-y in December.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%