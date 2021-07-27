Custom solutions for auto manufacturers in real-time with no-code platforms

No-code platforms are very simple and highly secure to use. They offer drag and drop features to the users and make the process as simple as eating a pie, hence saving on time and cost

Updated: Jul 27, 2021 12:08 PM







Image for representational purposes only

The global auto industry is experiencing a boom due to many technological innovations. Thrilled with the idea of smart vehicles and self-driving cars, the world is eagerly waiting for the auto industry to unveil its products. Unquestionably, the automotive industry is always one of the first industries to embrace the latest technologies and utilize them to display the best use-case scenarios. Out of all the cutting-edge technologies leveraged by them, software rule the global automotive manufacturing industry. It allows them to do what they do – but do it better.

The software will drive everything!

If the wheel was the most important invention, since it set everything rolling, the software is a close second as it is all set to navigate the wheel in the right direction. The software has the power to transform a function entirely, resulting in high productivity and greater control. A vast majority of industry titans bet on software-driven innovations to lead the differentiated offerings in the market. The concept of self-driving is the epitome of what software can do with a modern automobile, at least as of today.

No-code development for faster manufacturing

Generally, it takes months or even years to develop software that performs the functions desired by the makers. Testing and upgrades take yet more time to perfect the software and related functions. But now, the automotive industry has a faster means to do it all – no-code development platforms.

These platforms democratize the idea of software development among individuals and brands who don’t have any prior knowledge of coding language or have a shoestring budget. For instance, on-floor software tools can help collect data from every single part of the car and turn that data into insights for the driver. Resultantly, the driver has access to all the parameters to maintain the vehicle, and any discrepancy can be sensed before it manifests into something big and unmanageable.

Auto engineers take the driving seat

No-code development platforms eliminate the need to build a team of specialized software engineers who work parallel with auto engineers to turn their idea into reality. Instead, no-code development platforms allow auto engineers to control the speed of the development and actualization of an idea. Simplifying the processes, no-code places control back in the hands of engineers and operators who deal with the manufacturing issues first-hand.

Simplicity makes the process faster

No-code platforms are very simple and highly secure to use. They offer drag and drop features to the users and make the process as simple as eating a pie. As a result, manufacturers save big time on cost as well as go-to-market time. At the same time, it allows flexibility to the makers to strategize product development with more control. No-code development platforms also ensure optimization of the existing workforce while eliminating the need to hire a new team or resource. This, again, saves the cost and time that is usually spent on screening the profiles and finalizing the candidates.

No-code development is the future

No-code positions technology as a resource, not a skill, and therefore, anyone with an idea, big or small, can access the resource. When it comes to the automotive sector, speed is everything – in product development and as a feature of the ultimate product offered in the market. No-code is the single most powerful tool that allows manufacturers to ride in top gear.

Author: Abhinav Girdhar, Founder, Appy Pie, a no-code development platform

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.