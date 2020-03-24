Covid19: Okinawa shuts electric scooter manufacturing plant till further notice

The manufacturing facility has temporarily downed shutters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

By:Published: March 24, 2020 1:18:55 PM

Okinawa, the leading player in electric two-wheeler business has announced that it will be shutting its Rajasthan plant. The announcement comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic scare. Most of the other auto manufacturing facilities have already downed their shutters in the last few days. It is being said that this will be a continued affair till March 31.

Work-from-home has already been initiated at Okinawa’s offices. The electric vehicle maker says that they have given their factory worker paid leaves for the duration. Most of their sales outlets too are closed in maintaining solidarity with the government orders.

On the vehicle or launches front, Okinawa showcased its Cruiser concept at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020. The scooter with swappable batteries and 100kmph top speed. However, the vehicle is only going to be launched sometime next year and not right now. What will though be coming is the Oki100 electric motorcycle concept. The Oki100 too has a top speed in excess of 100kmph and should have a range above 120km. It will have artificial intelligence, disc brakes with ABS and a TFT instrument console. Express Drives has exclusively seen the sketches of the Oki100 and it will suffice to say that the two-wheeler will be accepted by the masses. It will go on to compete with the Revolt RV400 as well as the upcoming Tork T6X. Okinawa will likely price it below the Rs 1 lakh mark. Given the aforementioned pandemic scare, it remains to be seen if Okinawa can keep up with its first half of this year promise or not.

In other news, a lot of BS4 vehicles remain to be sold. FADA, the retailer industry wing confirmed. Apparently more than Rs 6,400 crore worth vehicles are yet to be sold. The lockdown has affected more than 12,000 dealers who have these vehicles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till 31st March

Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till 31st March

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here's why!

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here's why!

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing