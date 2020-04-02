Covid19 relief measures: Auto industry contributes money, sanitisers, ventilators

The auto industry has come out united in the efforts to ensure that the relief measures are done swiftly to get the economy back on track.

It’s a known fact that the auto industry has been in doldrums the entire 2019. However, just when there were signs of recovery in 2020, things seemed to have taken a turn for the worse. In late January 2020, the coronavirus scare hit the Indian shores and before we knew or realised it, engulfed the nation. However, India is also known for its magnamity. Almost all the auto manufacturers have come forward to pitch their contributions for a faster recovery. Here is a list of what each maker has offered in the fight against this pandemic. While no contribution is small or large in case of a relief measure, each automaker has tried their best shot to offer the society back here.

Tata Trusts (Rs 500 crore)

The Tata Trusts foundation, with Rata Tata at the helm, has always been known for its generousness. At this critical hour, the group has announced a Rs 500 crore donation. The amount will be utilised for setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, testing kits, protective equipment for medical personnel, and respiratory devices. It is by far the biggest contribution from any group in India.

Maruti Suzuki (ventilators, mask)

Maruti Suzuki has entered into an agreement with AgVa Healthcare. The latter makes ventilators and Maruti will work alongside them to make up to 10,000 ventilators in a month. AgVa will be responsible for making these ventilators while MSIL will push it’s suppliers to provide the required components. Krishna Maruti Limited, JV of MSIL and Ashok Kapur will be will be making three-ply masks once the required approvals are received. Ashok Kapoor will be donating 2,000,000 masks as his own contribution. There are also talks with Bharat Seats to make protective clothing for the workers, once the approvals are in place.

Mahindra Group (ventilators, masks)

The Mahindra Group too has been making ventilators as well as masks at its Kandivali facility. Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra recently tweeted that the company’s auto division’s partner, Ford, has helped them with making face masks. These will be distributed to medical personnel. Ventilators, with the help of skilled professionals too are being made. Mahindra Racing, is collecting personal protection equipment from motorsport teams as well as businesses. The chairman has also contributed his salary for the cause and is also helping other small/medium businesses with a fund.

Honda India Foundation (Rs 11 crore)

The Honda India Group has contributed Rs 11 crore for the prevention and relief of covid19. As part of this activity, the foundation has given 2,000 backpack sprayers that can be used for fumigation purpose. Honda ambulances stationed at their plants too will be shared with local hospitals. Moreover the local health administration can use Honda facilities. Associates at all Honda group companies have pledged to give their one day salaries for the relief efforts.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (Rs 1 crore)

SAVWIPL has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore for setting up a special Covid19 facility at Pune’s Sasson General Hospital. The hospital will additionally be given 35,000 sanitisers. For those around the company’s Aurangabad facility, 50,000 food packets will be distributed till the lockdown lifts. Global supply chain will be leveraged to provide essential medical supplies for India too.

Mercedes-Benz India Limited (hospital)

Mercedes-Benz has set up a temporary hospital with a 1500-bed, 374 rooms capacity in Khed, Pune. There are isolation wards as well as required medical equipments. The company has also donated ventilators to the Grant Medial Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic). Once the covid19 situation eases, the medical equipment will be donated to the Khed Civil hospital. Assets from the wards will be shared with the tribal youth hostels.

MG Motors (Rs 2 crore)

MG Motors made its India debut last year. The company sells around 3,000 units of the Hector every month. MG has decided to donate Rs 2 crore for the Covid19 relief fund. This amount will be used to make hospitals around the company’s head office as well as plant. This donation is split – Rs 1 crore by the company and the rest by the employees. What’s more, the MD, Rajeev Chaba, has decided to give away his one month’s salary too. In addition, the company’s UK arm has given more than 100 electric vehicles for use in Covid19 relief measures there.

TVS Motor and group companies ( Rs 25 crore)

The TVS Group has decided to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM’s relief fund. This is over and above the ongoing activities being already undertaken by Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR wing of the group. More than a million protective masks will be made and distributed too.

Bajaj Group

A massive Rs 100 crore has been earmarked by the Bajaj Group. This amount will be utilised to develop the ICUs for coronavirus patients, in Pune. More than 200+ NGO partners have also been roped in this effort. The homeless and daily wage workers too are being fed by the CSR wing of the Bajaj Group.

Hero Group (Rs 100 crore)

Hero Group too has pledged a whopping Rs 100 crore for the Covid19 relief process. Hero has said that Rs 50cr will go for the PM’s relief fund, whereas the rest will be utilised for other CSR relief activities. These other activities include deploying modified two-wheelers as ambulances and distributing masks and sanitisers to the rural needy people.

Amara Raja (Rs 6 crore)

Amara Raja, the leading battery makers in India has contributed Rs 6 crore to the Andhra Pradesh CM’s relief fund. It includes one day’s salary by the employees of the company. Above this, Jayadev Galla, vice- chairman of Amara Raja Group, in his capacity as the member of Parliament, Guntur has announced Rs 2.5 crore from his MPLAD’s fund.

