Covid-19 safety protocols: Madras HC asks state govt to inspect Renault-Nissan plant

Asks workers to resume work from Tuesday. Here are all the details.

By:June 1, 2021 8:07 AM
It may be true the lockdown rules exempt manufacturers from shutting down their operations, but they probably need to pare operations significantly, purely on humanitarian grounds.

 

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to inspect whether the Chennai factory of Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) had Covid-19-related safety protocols in place. The court ordered that a senior government official related to industrial safety should carry out the inspection. The company has been asked to submit the number of workers suffering from Covid virus and how many of them are in hospital and home isolation. Meanwhile, the workers were also asked to resume work from Tuesday. The court’s direction to the employees came on a day when the company resumed operations at its plant after suspending it for five days starting May 26. However, on Monday operations at the plant were partly affected as a section of employees did not report for work citing lack of Covid-related safety protocols.

As reported earlier, the Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) had moved the high court against the Tamil Nadu government and the company, challenging the state government’s classification of such units as a continuous process industries, which enabled automobile manufacturers to continue with operations during the lockdown period. The union alleged that the company had not put in place sufficient safety protocols.

The company management, while refuting such allegations, said it is reviewing the safety protocols and future measures at the plant in the wake of the protests by the workers, in consultation with the union. It had earlier said that the review will include consideration of what additional measures are required to be introduced as well as an audit of the current procedures. The union had complained there was no supervision at the factory by any government official, either from the Directorate of Industrial Safety or appropriate authorities under the Factories Act and that the company was flouting all Covid safety norms.

On Monday, the union decided not to report for duty alleging that they still fear for their life as social distancing norms have not been put in place as demanded by them. In a statement, RNITS said its executive committee considered the apprehension of workers about their safety in a virtual meeting on Sunday and decided against resuming work. According to the union, the company management was not inclined to reduce production by cutting down the footfalls to maintain social distance inside the plant.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown