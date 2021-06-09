Covid-19 support! Royal Enfield pledges Rs 2 crore towards Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund

Vinod K Dasari, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. M.K Stalin yesterday at the General Secretariat and presented a cheque of Rs 2 crores for Covid-19 relief work undertaken by the State government. 

By:Updated: Jun 09, 2021 11:13 AM

 

Royal Enfield has announced its efforts towards the ongoing Covid-19 relief measures in the country. The Chennai-based Bullet maker has committed an amount of Rs 2 crore towards the Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund. The company’s press release says that Vinod K Dasari, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield met the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. M.K Stalin yesterday at the General Secretariat and presented a cheque of Rs 2 crores for Covid-19 relief work undertaken by the State government. This was done in the presence of the Member of Parliament – R.S. Bharathi, Plant Head – G. Rajagopal, and Head of Plant HR D. Arul Anand Prabhu.

Watch Video | BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 Comparison Review:

Speaking on the occasion, Dasari said that Tamil Nadu is the home of Royal Enfield motorcycles and the brand is committed to supporting the state in all its efforts to combat the devastating second wave of the ongoing pandemic. He adds that Royal Enfield’s commitment to extend support to the state government today is being accompanied by a host of initiatives that the company is undertaking in the region to extend relief to the community. Dasari adds that RE continues to assess the situation closely and will undertake any further steps required to extend further support towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in the long run.

In other news, Royal is now gearing up for the launch of the next-generation Classic 350 in the country. Based on a new J-platform, the bike shares its engine with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be launched in India in the coming days at a price of close to Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, please subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin