Covid-19 support! Royal Enfield pledges Rs 2 crore towards Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund

Vinod K Dasari, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. M.K Stalin yesterday at the General Secretariat and presented a cheque of Rs 2 crores for Covid-19 relief work undertaken by the State government.

Royal Enfield has announced its efforts towards the ongoing Covid-19 relief measures in the country. The Chennai-based Bullet maker has committed an amount of Rs 2 crore towards the Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund. The company’s press release says that Vinod K Dasari, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield met the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. M.K Stalin yesterday at the General Secretariat and presented a cheque of Rs 2 crores for Covid-19 relief work undertaken by the State government. This was done in the presence of the Member of Parliament – R.S. Bharathi, Plant Head – G. Rajagopal, and Head of Plant HR D. Arul Anand Prabhu.

Watch Video | BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 Comparison Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking on the occasion, Dasari said that Tamil Nadu is the home of Royal Enfield motorcycles and the brand is committed to supporting the state in all its efforts to combat the devastating second wave of the ongoing pandemic. He adds that Royal Enfield’s commitment to extend support to the state government today is being accompanied by a host of initiatives that the company is undertaking in the region to extend relief to the community. Dasari adds that RE continues to assess the situation closely and will undertake any further steps required to extend further support towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in the long run.

In other news, Royal is now gearing up for the launch of the next-generation Classic 350 in the country. Based on a new J-platform, the bike shares its engine with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be launched in India in the coming days at a price of close to Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, please subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.